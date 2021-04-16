Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat with a positive bias; Wipro top gainer

April 16, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

Rekha Jhunjhunwala offloads 2.5 lakh shares of Tata Comm:

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in Tata Communications in the quarter ended March 2021.

The shareholding pattern published by the company on the exchanges said Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 29,50,687 equity shares or 1.04 percent of total paid up equity, in the Tata Group company at the end of March quarter.

She had owned 32,00,687 equity shares, representing 1.12 percent of total paid up equity, in the company as of December 2020.

Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 1,118.00, up Rs 3.80, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.