April 16, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat with a positive bias; Wipro top gainer

IT index gained 1 percent, while buying was also seen in the auto, infra and FMCG names.

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    Nifty IT index added over a percent supported by the Wipro, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala offloads 2.5 lakh shares of Tata Comm:

    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in Tata Communications in the quarter ended March 2021.

    The shareholding pattern published by the company on the exchanges said Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 29,50,687 equity shares or 1.04 percent of total paid up equity, in the Tata Group company at the end of March quarter.

    She had owned 32,00,687 equity shares, representing 1.12 percent of total paid up equity, in the company as of December 2020.

    Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 1,118.00, up Rs 3.80, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Acuite Ratings & Research view on CPI Inflation:

    Both CPI and WPI inflation print continue to run on an upward trajectory since Jan 2021 driven by markedly higher retail fuel prices and its impact on other consumption categories although an adverse base has also contributed to it. While we continue to believe that the average inflation levels in FY22 would remain well within the prescribed band supported by the forecast of a favourable monsoon, there can be short term surprises due to re-emergence of supply constraints from the second wave of Covid.

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on April 16 with Nifty above 14600.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 138.71 points or 0.28% at 48942.39, and the Nifty was up 47.20 points or 0.32% at 14628.70. About 945 shares have advanced, 316 shares declined, and 51 shares are unchanged.

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flattish opening on the back of rising Covid-19 cases in the country despite strong global cues amid encouraging global economic data. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher amid release of better-than-expected retail sales data and jobless claims reports.

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 131.88 points or 0.27% at 48,935.56, and the Nifty was up 16.60 points or 0.11% at 14,598.10.

  • April 16, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to be highly volatile and would be an interplay of resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the pace of vaccination. As availability of more vaccines and the pace of vaccination picks-up, we expect the narrative to gradually shift from Covid-19 and restrictions back to growth/cyclical recovery and rebound corporate earnings. 

    We believe this correction is a buying opportunity and it doesn’t change the medium term thesis. Valuations at 20x FY22 Nifty EPS, are not exorbitantly expensive either given the benign equity-bond yields metric and turn in earnings cycle after a decade-long tepid earnings delivery.

