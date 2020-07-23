Goldman Sachs ups stake in Rossari Biotech, Norges Bank raises holding in IndiaMART

Goldman Sachs India on July 23 acquired an additional 0.92 percent stake in specialty chemical maker Rossari Biotech via open market transactions.

It bought 4,81,443 equity shares in the company at Rs 692.17, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed. The deal was at a premium of Rs 267.17 per share over Rossari Biotech's issue price.

Earlier, the global financial advisor had bought 1,95,271 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 425 through the anchor book on June 10.

Rossari Biotech had a stellar debut at Rs 669.25 on the NSE, a 57.5 percent premium over its issue price. The counter closed with 74.51 percent gains at Rs 741.65.

Plutus Wealth Management bought 4,77,637 shares in the company at Rs 669.25 per share.

IndiaMART InterMESH also witnessed three bulk deals on July 23. Norges Bank bought 1,48,920 equity shares in company at Rs 2,350 per share.

However, Amadeus EIII sold 1,62,584 out of the 5,97,014 shares that at owns at Rs 2,381.11 per share. Amadeus IV DPF offloaded 1,96,045 shares out of its holdings of 8,80,817 shares at Rs 2,368.03 per share on the BSE.

Among other deals, Pawan Kumar Yadav bought 2.4 lakh shares in Syncom Healthcare at Rs 1.9 per share. Wheelers Developers acquired 25 lakh shares in Ujaas Energy at Rs 6.25 and promoter SVA Family Welfare Trust sold 51 lakh shares in company at Rs 6.26 per share.