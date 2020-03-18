App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold rises on Fed measures to combat virus impact

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,538.63 per ounce by 0038 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,538 an ounce.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's measures to boost liquidity in the market eased some concerns over disruptions to the global economy and a potential cash crunch due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,538.63 per ounce by 0038 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,538 an ounce.

Close

* The Fed said on Tuesday it would reinstate a funding facility used during the 2008 financial crisis to get credit directly to businesses and households as fears over a liquidity crunch due to the virus have grown in recent days.

related news

* The Fed's measures supported the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which is holding close to a two-week high scaled on Tuesday.

* The Trump administration pursued a $1 trillion stimulus package that could deliver $1,000 checks to Americans within two weeks to buttress an economy hit by the virus.

* Britain launched a new lending scheme to provide short-term bridging finance for large businesses hurt by the spread of coronavirus, which will be run and funded by the Bank of England.

* Japanese Prime Minister will form a panel of key economic ministers and Bank of Japan Governor to discuss measures to prop up an economy hit by the fallout from the epidemic, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* In China the sharp drop in new virus infected cases has encouraged consumers to venture back into malls and restaurants - for the most part quite gingerly but occasionally in throngs.

* On Tuesday, worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 187,000, while the death toll was over 7,400; there have now been more cases and deaths outside mainland China than inside.

* The mood among German investors slumped in March to levels last seen at the beginning of the world financial crisis in 2008 due to alarm at the impact of the outbreak on Europe's largest economy, a survey showed.

* U.S. retail sales fell by the most in over a year in February and the epidemic is expected to depress sales in the months ahead, which could strengthen economists' expectations of a consumer-led recession by the second quarter.

* Palladium fell 0.9% to $1,629 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.8% to $666.38. Silver rose 1.7% to $12.81 after eight straight sessions of falls.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU HICP Final MM, YY (Feb)

1230 U.S. Housing Starts Number (Feb)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:56 am

tags #Commodities #coronavirus #Gold #US

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.