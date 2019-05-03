Godrej Consumer Q4 preview: Brokerages expect subdued numbers

FMCG company, Godrej Consumer Products, will announces its March quarter results on May 3. Brokerages expect subdued numbers this quarter.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Godrej Consumer is expected to report net profit of Rs 477.2 crore up 12.7 percent year-on-year (up 14.3 percent quarter-on-quarter).

Net sales are expected to increase by 5.9 percent YoY (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,677.3 crore while Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 660.8 crore, the report added.

Consolidated revenue is likely to rise 2 percent to Rs 2,583 crore against Rs 2,529 crore for Q4FY19 while EBITDA may remain flat at Rs 598 crore against Rs 596.9 crore. Margins are seen at 23.1 percent against 23.6 percent, according to CNBC-TV18 Poll.

The net profit is likely to be flat at around Rs 420 crore, as compared Rs 423 in the third quarter.

Sales are expected to be muted due to extended winter and delayed summer. Soap sales are expected to be impacted by delayed summer and high base (19 percent YoY growth in 4QFY18) while 4-5 percent growth is expected in Soaps Biz.

Household insecticides segment is likely to be impacted by continued slowdown in liquids and aerosols with 3-4 percent growth expected in household insecticides. Hair colour sales may be affected by price offs during the quarter with 10-13 percent growth expected in hair colours.

International business growth is likely to be muted at 2.4 percent YoY due to divestment of UK business and international margin may see contraction of 260bps.