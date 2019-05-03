App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer Q4 preview: Brokerages expect subdued numbers

Godrej Consumer is expected to report net profit at Rs. 477.2 crore up 12.7 percent year-on-year (up 14.3 percent quarter-on-quarter), Kotak said in a report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG company, Godrej Consumer Products, will announces its March quarter results on May 3. Brokerages expect subdued numbers this quarter.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Godrej Consumer is expected to report net profit of Rs 477.2 crore up 12.7 percent year-on-year (up 14.3 percent quarter-on-quarter).

Net sales are expected to increase by 5.9 percent YoY (down 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,677.3 crore while Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 660.8 crore, the report added.

Consolidated revenue is likely to rise 2 percent to Rs 2,583 crore against Rs 2,529 crore for Q4FY19 while EBITDA may remain flat at Rs 598 crore against Rs 596.9 crore. Margins are seen at 23.1 percent against 23.6 percent, according to CNBC-TV18 Poll.

related news

The net profit is likely to be flat at around Rs 420 crore, as compared Rs 423 in the third quarter.

Sales are expected to be muted due to extended winter and delayed summer. Soap sales are expected to be impacted by delayed summer and high base (19 percent YoY growth in 4QFY18) while 4-5 percent growth is expected in Soaps Biz.

Household insecticides segment is likely to be impacted by continued slowdown in liquids and aerosols with 3-4 percent growth expected in household insecticides. Hair colour sales may be affected by price offs during the quarter with 10-13 percent growth expected in hair colours.

International business growth is likely to be muted at 2.4 percent YoY due to divestment of UK business and international margin may see contraction of 260bps.
First Published on May 3, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Brokerage Results Estimates #Godrej Consumer Products

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Was Akshay Kumar ‘honoured’ with a Canadian citizenship or did he ...

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan exp ...

David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted ...

Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan ...

Robert Downey Jr became the Iron Man eleven years ago and the rest is ...

Sussanne Khan calls her relationship with Hrithik Roshan 'sacred'

PM Narendra Modi biopic finally gets a release date, will see light po ...

Peter Mayhew dead: Actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars dies at 74

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra ends engagement with Ishi ...

5 Things to Look Out For Before Buying Your First Credit Card

Setters Movie Review: A Sharp Comment on Indian Education System

Rajasthan PTET 2019: Admit Card for BA, BSc, B.Ed Exam Available at pt ...

Say Hello to Smart Banking!

Cyclone Fani Triggers Heavy Rains, Gales in Andhra Pradesh Coast

Marvel's Avengers Endgame Becomes the Most Talked About Film on Twitte ...

This Boy's Rap About PM Modi, Inspired By Ranveer Singh, is Going Vira ...

Why Priyanka Gandhi’s Tacit Understanding Hint Forced Mayawati and A ...

‘Everything is Flying in Air’: BJP’s Sambit Patra Tweets in Dist ...

Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Puri, heavy rains batter coastal belt

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Modi biopic gets a release date- May 24, the day after Lok Sabha elect ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Flying to Bhubaneswar amid cyclone Fani? Here is what you need to know

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 11,750; ba ...

IT shares fall after Cognizant reports poor earnings, revises revenue ...

Here’s why Marcellus Investment Managers is upbeat on HDFC Bank, TCS ...

McLeod Russel falls 10% on tea company's decision to sell 3 estates in ...

Blank movie review: Karan Kapadia is impressive, Sunny Deol tired in a ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Masood Azhar’s blacklisting by UN is huge diplomatic coup for Narend ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Banks allowed to declare defaulting IL&FS, group companies accounts as ...

Europa League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late strike gives Arsenal t ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at curved display and ‘Nebula Blue ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.