From Nikhil Kamath to Samir Arora, experts react after market rout over Fitch action

Recession

Equity indices traded in the red on August 2 after rating agency Fitch downgraded US’s sovereign credit rating to AAA.

At close, the Sensex was down 676.53 points to 65,782.78, and the Nifty was down 207.00 points to 19,526.50.

"Have to wait to see how much deeper it gets..," wrote Capitalmind CEO, Deepak Shenoy on X, formerly known as Twitter.



A solid 1.5% drop in the Nifty, 2.2% in the midcap index. USDINR too rushes up to 82.57 (up 35p) It's a shareout, but we have to wait to see how much deeper it gets. While I don't see "reasons" yet (we'll have a bunch by tomorrow, I'm sure) but this is how markets behave. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) August 2, 2023

Zerodha's co-founder, Nithin Kamath said that it's more about not losing too much in the bad times and not making the most during the good times.

#Bear markets are significantly more dramatic than bull, if this #bull run has lasted longer than usual and vix(volatility) is at a ridiculously low level, don't get carried away... Everything is cyclical, if there's one thing that doing this every day for 19 years has taught… pic.twitter.com/dBtkR8ncM6

— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) August 2, 2023

Businessman Samir Arora also gave his two cents on the selloff



Sikander ne Porus se ki thi ladai

To hum kya karein US ho gaya downgrade

To hum kya karein — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) August 2, 2023

Research Analyst Sandip Sabharwal believes that the downgrade of US Credit rating is no reason to sell stocks. "Fitch downgrade of US Credit rating is no reason to sell stocks," he tweeted.

Also Read | Fitch Fury: Rs 3.56 lakh crore of wealth wiped out as Nifty tests 19,500

Author Sathish on X.com says that even Fitch will be flattered by the importance (Indian) market has given to their ratings, considering the sell-off.