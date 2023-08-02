English
    From Nikhil Kamath to Samir Arora, experts react after market rout over Fitch action

    At close, the Sensex was down 676.53 points to 65,782.78, and the Nifty was down 207.00 points to 19,526.50

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST
    Equity indices traded in the red on August 2 after rating agency Fitch downgraded US’s sovereign credit rating to AAA.

    At close, the Sensex was down 676.53 points to 65,782.78, and the Nifty was down 207.00 points to 19,526.50.


    "Have to wait to see how much deeper it gets..," wrote Capitalmind CEO, Deepak Shenoy on X, formerly known as Twitter.


    Also Read | Fitch downgrades US credit rating to AA+: All you need to know

    Zerodha's co-founder, Nithin Kamath said that it's more about not losing too much in the bad times and not making the most during the good times.


    Businessman Samir Arora also gave his two cents on the selloff



    Research Analyst Sandip Sabharwal believes that the downgrade of US Credit rating is no reason to sell stocks. "Fitch downgrade of US Credit rating is no reason to sell stocks," he tweeted.

    Also Read | Fitch Fury: Rs 3.56 lakh crore of wealth wiped out as Nifty tests 19,500

    Author Sathish on X.com says that even Fitch will be flattered by the importance (Indian) market has given to their ratings, considering the sell-off.

