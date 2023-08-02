Taking Stock: Investors lose Rs 3.56 lakh crore as Sensex tanks 677 pts; Nifty below 19,550

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shed 1.5 percent each.

The Indian equity indices witnessed a sharp sell-off on August 2 led by weakness in the global indices post Fitch Ratingsâ€™ downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating.

At close, the Sensex was down 676.53 points or 1.02Â percent at 65,782.78, and the Nifty was down 207.00 points or 1.05Â percent at 19,526.50.

After a weak start led by negative global cues, the market extended the losses as the day progressed with the Sensex and Nifty falling below 65,500 and 19,450 intraday. However, last-hour buying trimmed some losses.

In today's fall, investors' wealth eroded by Rs 3.56 lakh crore, as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies slipped to Rs 303.24 lakh crore, from Rs 306.80 lakh crore in the previous session.

The biggest losers on the Nifty were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv, while gainers were Divis Labs, Nestle India, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, PSU Bank, power and metal down 2 percent each, while auto, bank,Â realty and oil & gas down 1 percent each.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shed 1 percent each.

A short build-up was seen in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Canara Bank and BHEL, while a long build-up was seen in PVR Inox, Laurus Lab and Beger Paints.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Aditya Birla Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Abbott India.