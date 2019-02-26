App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now

Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Analysts on Twitter applauded the air strike carried by the Indian Air Force across Line of Control (LoC) in early hours on February 26 and at the same time advise investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.

Sandip Sabharwal, Independent Advisor at asksandipsabharwal.com on Twitter said that Indian Airforce carried out the most effective strike in the last 48 years. This is the day which defines that India is not a weak nation, but one that will not take things lying down.

Should we sell in the stock markets? No, all of us have to buy a little, he writes in his tweet.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Financial Services in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that the market has been on tenterhooks after the Pulwama attack on February 14. That is why we have seen domestic investors on sidelines as they have been selling on rallies.

“We don’t know in which way the geopolitical situation turns. Either investors should stay on sidelines or we take off positions in stocks that are likely to see a direct bearing if the situation escalates such as Reliance Industries as well as import companies because rupee might get impacted,” said Srivastava.

Porinju Veliyath, Founder & CEO, Equity Intelligence applauded the actions of Indian Air Force. “India destroys major terror camp in #Balakot 60km deep inside the terrorist country - lovin it! (sic),” he tweeted.

Amar Ambani, President, Head of Research, YES Securities writes in a tweet that it is a proud moment for India and for every Indian. Investors should forget about markets because this is the time for national joy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Ajay Srivastava #Amar Ambani #Balakot #IAF #Market #MARKET OUTLOOK #Porinju Veliyath #Pulwama attack #Sandip Sabharwal

