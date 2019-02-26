Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now

Analysts on Twitter applauded the air strike carried by the Indian Air Force across Line of Control (LoC) in early hours on February 26 and at the same time advise investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.

Sandip Sabharwal, Independent Advisor at asksandipsabharwal.com on Twitter said that Indian Airforce carried out the most effective strike in the last 48 years. This is the day which defines that India is not a weak nation, but one that will not take things lying down.



On a day which defines that India is not a weak nation that #Congress built but one that will not take things lying down should we sell in the stock markets?

No, all of us have to buy a little.

Should we sell in the stock markets? No, all of us have to buy a little, he writes in his tweet.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Financial Services in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that the market has been on tenterhooks after the Pulwama attack on February 14. That is why we have seen domestic investors on sidelines as they have been selling on rallies.

“We don’t know in which way the geopolitical situation turns. Either investors should stay on sidelines or we take off positions in stocks that are likely to see a direct bearing if the situation escalates such as Reliance Industries as well as import companies because rupee might get impacted,” said Srivastava.

Porinju Veliyath, Founder & CEO, Equity Intelligence applauded the actions of Indian Air Force. “India destroys major terror camp in #Balakot 60km deep inside the terrorist country - lovin it! (sic),” he tweeted.



Proud moment as an Indian. Yet another strike at Terror camps in #Pakistan. Forget markets. Forget Portfolio bleed. This is time for national joy!!

Surgical strike b4 & Air strike now.#NewIndia #Pulwama #IndianAirForce #Indiaattackspakistan

Amar Ambani, President, Head of Research, YES Securities writes in a tweet that it is a proud moment for India and for every Indian. Investors should forget about markets because this is the time for national joy.

