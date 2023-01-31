English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Economic Survey 2023: Retail investors a tough crowd for debt issuance

    Economic Survey 2023: Public issuance of debt securities fell 27 percent year-on-year for the April-November period even as the overall issuance of debt securities rose by 5 percent

    Aparna Iyer
    January 31, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

    Hawking debt securities to the retail market seems to have become difficult in the current financial year as public issues of corporate bonds dropped by 27 percent, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 31 said.

    The survey pointed out that during the April-November period of FY23, public issuance of debt securities decreased even as private placements showed a growth of 10 percent compared to the corresponding period in FY22. Overall, issuances of debt securities showed a growth of 5 percent during the said period.

    As a percentage of total issuances, public debt issuances were a mere 1.3 percent for the first eight months of FY23. This ratio was 1.65 percent for the corresponding period in FY22, data from the economic survey shows.

    Also Read: Economic Survey 2023 key highlights: GDP growth for FY24 at 6-6.8 per cent, higher CAD