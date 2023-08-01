Easy Trip Planners gains after acquiring 51% stake in three travel cos

These three companies have a strong track record and a wealth of experience in their respective areas

Easy Trip Planners Limited shares rose over 2 percent to Rs 42 at 9:25 am on August 1.

The company, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, informed exchanges on July 31 that it's acquiring a 51 percent stake in Guideline Travels Holidays India Private Ltd, Dook Travels Private Ltd, and Tripshope Travel Technologies Private Ltd.

"The consideration for the proposed acquisitions will be paid by the company by way of issuance of its equity shares to the selling shareholders of the respective target companies on a preferential basis", the travel company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"These three companies have a strong track record and a wealth of experience in their respective areas", Nishant Pitti, co-founder of the company said.

Guideline Travels operates in both B2C and B2B circuits. The company has an extensive product portfolio of international group tours bespoke FIT (flexible independent travel, leisure trips abroad without an escort or fixed package structure) ventures, fixed departures and MICE movements or meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions commonly known as business tours.

TripShope Online, a travel and leisure solution provider based in Kashmir, offers a wide range of travel products, including flights, holidays, hotels, and more.

Dook Travels is a renowned integrated Travel Management Company based in Delhi, operating across CIS countries, Turkey, the UAE, and India.

