Deutsche Boerse AG exits BSE, Societe Generale acquires 0.5% stake in Hexaware

Germany-headquartered capital market company Deutsche Boerse AG exited BSE Limited, the country's oldest stock exchange, via an open market transaction on September 15.

Deutsche Boerse sold another 7,86,933 equity shares in BSE at Rs 554.36 per share today, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Deutsche Boerse also offloaded 12 lakh equity shares in BSE in the previous session.

Nippon India Mutual Fund was the buyer for some BSE shares in today's deal. Nippon India Small Cap Fund acquired 5,46,650 equity shares in BSE (representing 1.2 percent of the total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 554 per share.

Among others, France-headquartered financial services company Societe Generale acquired 15,25,000 equity shares in IT company Hexaware Technologies (representing half a percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 443.01 per share on the NSE.

Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore sold 4,93,893 shares in Shilpa Medicare (representing 0.6 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 560.21 per share on the NSE.

Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore had also sold 4.5 lakh shares in Shilpa Medicare on September 4. With this, its stake in the pharma company reduced to 0.83 percent today from 1.98 percent as of June 2020.