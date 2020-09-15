172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|deutsche-boerse-ag-exits-bse-societe-generale-acquires-0-5-stake-in-hexaware-5844491.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 08:16 PM IST

Deutsche Boerse AG exits BSE, Societe Generale acquires 0.5% stake in Hexaware

Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore sold 4,93,893 shares in Shilpa Medicare (representing 0.6 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 560.21 per share on the NSE.

Germany-headquartered capital market company Deutsche Boerse AG exited BSE Limited, the country's oldest stock exchange, via an open market transaction on September 15.

Deutsche Boerse sold another 7,86,933 equity shares in BSE at Rs 554.36 per share today, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Deutsche Boerse also offloaded 12 lakh equity shares in BSE in the previous session.

Nippon India Mutual Fund was the buyer for some BSE shares in today's deal. Nippon India Small Cap Fund acquired 5,46,650 equity shares in BSE (representing 1.2 percent of the total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 554 per share.

Among others, France-headquartered financial services company Societe Generale acquired 15,25,000 equity shares in IT company Hexaware Technologies (representing half a percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 443.01 per share on the NSE.

Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore had also sold 4.5 lakh shares in Shilpa Medicare on September 4. With this, its stake in the pharma company reduced to 0.83 percent today from 1.98 percent as of June 2020.

Rajasthan Global Securities bought 3,83,071 shares in Max India at Rs 66.41 per share on the NSE, while KCT Management Services acquired 3,25,000 shares in Waterbase at Rs 105 per share on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 08:16 pm

