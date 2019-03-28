App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Despite strong up move, India underperformed global markets: Vipin Khare

With improved credit growth and higher project activity, PSU banks are likely to benefit. Private banks have shown resilient growth along with acceptable NPA ratios, he said.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

Last three out of four general elections saw strong pre-poll rallies. In those years, benchmark indices rallied more than 10 percent on average in the two months before the general election, Vipin Khare, Director- Research, William O'Neil India, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) What are the factors that are driving the rally in Indian market? Can we expect a record high ahead of elections?

A) The recent rally has been global in nature. We have seen strength across the market. In fact, despite a strong upward move, India has underperformed in key global markets over the last three months.

Vipin Khare
Vipin Khare
Director- Research|William O'Neil India

While the Indian market did pick up over the last month, it still has some catching-up to do in terms of overall performance.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have infused Rs 23,000 crore ($3.3 billion) so far in March, which is the highest in the last two years. This has given a lot of support to the market, despite selling by domestic funds.

Low inflation, increase in PMI, and room for rate cut have offset the modest IIP numbers. Election is a country-specific affair for us but international factors like Brexit and US trade stance are likely to remain key drivers for global markets in the second half of 2019.

Q) Recent MF data suggests some sluggishness with respect to equity flows. Do you think the trend will reverse in upcoming months?

A) Mutual fund flows were sluggish in February. This can be attributed to the sharp correction in Indian market in the second half of 2018. However, we believe that it could be short term in nature.

In the last one month, markets have reclaimed strength. Mid and smallcaps have also participated in the rally in March. Over the last year, DIIs were selling assets when FIIs were buying, and vice versa.

So far in 2019, DIIs have sold only half of what FIIs have bought, which is a positive.

Q) Can we call this euphoria ahead of elections?

A) The last three out of four general elections saw strong pre-poll rallies. In those years, benchmark indices rallied more than 10 percent on average in the two months before the general election.

It appears that markets do tend to move higher, pre-empting the election results. Apart from that, macro indicators have also favoured the ongoing rally in India.

De-escalation of geopolitical tensions, modest inflation, and rising manufacturing activity have helped the market. But, if you compare with other markets like China, US and Europe, India’s gains have been modest and, in our view, the rally can hardly be classified as euphoric.

Q) What is your call on the PSU banking space? Are they still attractive bets?

A) Barring one or two large PSU banks, we have not seen any major breakout in the sector. Our portfolio is still heavy towards the large, leading private banks and a few select midcap ones.

Both PSUs and private banks have shown improvement in the balance sheet in Q2 and Q3 FY 2019 results. However, private banks have, without doubt, recovered faster than PSUs.

With improved credit growth and higher project activity, PSU banks are likely to benefit. Private banks have shown resilient growth along with acceptable NPA ratios. Banks with strong and clean balance sheets would be a good pick in this market.

Q) Any sectoral rotation trend which you witnessed recently? Where is the smart money moving?

A) The banking and financial services sector has emerged as a clear leader in the last two to three weeks. Good traction in retail business and improved fee incomes are making private banks attractive.

With improved construction growth in IIP, a handful of sectors have benefitted.

Real estate stocks have participated in the rally in the past few weeks. Housing finance companies and cement stocks have also seen some interest.

Q) What is making investors so bullish in the real estate space?

A) Growth in construction goods has remained above 7 percent over the previous two months and liquidity concerns have eased.

Listing of a real estate investment trust is also a step in the right direction for the sector. With expectations of interest rates moving lower, rate-sensitive sectors are well positioned to benefit.

Moreover, a lot of favourable policy initiatives have been announced for the real estate sector over the last few months.

Measures like government investments in affordable housing, roads, transportation, capital gains for two houses, and the recent GST rate cut are expected to improve demand for real estate and its peripheral sectors.

Q) Should investors stick to stocks that are hitting high rather than hunting for values in beaten-down names?

A) We believe that a stock touching its 52-week high does not necessarily mean it should be avoided. Similarly, stocks hitting 52-week lows can get cheaper and may not always be a bargain purchase.

In fact, good quality largecap stocks breaking out and making new highs every day is a good indicator for the broader market. We believe investors should go for quality names that are leading the current cycle.

We have seen large private sector banks contributing well to our portfolio, whereas it has been challenging to add stocks from the auto sector. Bottom-fishing should be avoided in this market.

If a stock is beaten-down but has good fundamentals, wait for its technical profile to improve before taking a position.

In addition, there should be good buyer demand and the stock should retake its key moving averages before it is added to the portfolio.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #interview #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan offered his views to Congress on minimum income guarant ...

Pronab Sen on economic implications of Congress’ minimum income guar ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty tests 11,550 ahead ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Here's why Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla Sun Life is bullish on auto st ...

Earnings setback could lead to Nifty falling below 11,000, says Sharek ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP's inclusion of youths from non-political ...

Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MP ...

What is Life After Hate? Why is Facebook sending white supremacists to ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Noteb ...

Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Chennai Super Kings: Kedar Jadhav bathes in his birthday cake but Imra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.