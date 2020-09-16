Dalmia Cement buys 2.3% stake in IEX; promoter acquires 1% shares in Elgi Rubber

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has acquired 2.33 percent equity stake in Indian Energy Exchange, the electronic system-based power trading platform, via open market transaction on September 16.

Dalmia Cement has bought 70 lakh shares in IEX at Rs 206.20 per share, the bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

However, DPVL Ventures was the seller in a transaction, which offloaded the same shares at the same price.

Among other deals, promoter Varadaraj Sudarsan has purchased 4,75,345 equity shares in Elgi Rubber (representing 0.95 percent of paid-up equity) at Rs 16.68 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the other hand, P Chandrasekaran sold 4,72,300 shares at the same price.

Promoter and promoter group held 63.96 percent equity stake in Elgi Rubber as of June 2020, including 46.02 percent stake held by Varadaraj Sudarsan.