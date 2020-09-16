172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|dalmia-cement-buys-2-3-stake-in-iex-promoter-acquires-1-shares-in-elgi-rubber-5849421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dalmia Cement buys 2.3% stake in IEX; promoter acquires 1% shares in Elgi Rubber

Promoter and promoter group held 63.96 percent equity stake in Elgi Rubber as of June 2020, including 46.02 percent stake held by Varadaraj Sudarsan.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has acquired 2.33 percent equity stake in Indian Energy Exchange, the electronic system-based power trading platform, via open market transaction on September 16.

Dalmia Cement has bought 70 lakh shares in IEX at Rs 206.20 per share, the bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

However, DPVL Ventures was the seller in a transaction, which offloaded the same shares at the same price.

Close

Among other deals, promoter Varadaraj Sudarsan has purchased 4,75,345 equity shares in Elgi Rubber (representing 0.95 percent of paid-up equity) at Rs 16.68 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the other hand, P Chandrasekaran sold 4,72,300 shares at the same price.

related news

Promoter and promoter group held 63.96 percent equity stake in Elgi Rubber as of June 2020, including 46.02 percent stake held by Varadaraj Sudarsan.

Promoter entity Manaksia Steels has acquired 13,25,000 equity shares of group company Manaksia (representing 2.02 percent of total paid-up equity), raising its shareholding from 4.08 percent to 6.10 percent. Total promoter and promoter group's shareholding in Manaksia was 72.91 percent as of June 2020.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Elgi Rubber Company #Indian Energy Exchange #Manaksia #Manaksia Steels #Market Edge

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.