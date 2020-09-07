DAILY VOICE | Equity markets are looking at least one year ahead when earnings may recover: Rajesh Saluja

Equity markets are looking at least one year ahead when earnings revert to FY20 levels and the better-performing companies command higher valuations infusing momentum to the broader market as well, Rajesh Saluja, CEO & MD, ASK Wealth Advisors, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.





Q) What is your views on the outcome of the GST meeting, and how will it impact sector and markets?A) The solution to the imbroglio lies of both Centre and the States ceding ground and share responsibility in meeting the shortfall of revenue and committed transfers on behalf of the Centre.We hope that would be the outcome finally when they meet again rather than a breakdown of the structure of the cooperative federalism put in place by the GST with much pain over a decade.A revenue shortfall of the states is an important issue as the larger part of spending on social and development expenditure is done by the states with additional COVID related response need in the current year. Hence a middle ground would be both the Centre and the states share the borrowing needed to meet the revenue shortfall of the states. Q) What is your take on the June quarter GDP data? Close A) First-quarter GDP numbers show a quarter of national income lost during Q1 but this was well anticipated as India imposed one of the severest lockdown measures. Rajesh Saluja MD & CEO|ASK Wealth Advisors

Earnings cycle bottomed out in FY17, double-digit growth now possible: ASK Wealth CEO So this is kind of an economic cost we were willing to pay to contain the disease. Things are clearly on a recovery path albeit the pace of recovery after the first bounce-back would be more gradual. However, the print is a grim reminder that growth cannot be taken for granted and one needs to continuously look for new drivers to propel growth – be it the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the focus on the new economy and the start-up ecosystem, continued focus on government mediated infrastructure creation, hastening stalled projects and resolution of restructuring cases, improvement in doing business indicators including tax regimes and so on. We also feel that RBI would make a stronger note of some of these structural impediments to growth along with the deep downturn we have faced due to still ongoing COVID challenges and weigh it more vis-à-vis the more reversible spike in food inflation seen in recent past. Hence, we expect RBI to stay accommodative for an extended time and come strongly against any unwieldy spike in the interest rates.