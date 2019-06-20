D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Indiabulls Real Estate; YES Bank jumps 3%, IT drags

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 22 points and is trading at 11,714 while the Sensex added 82 points and is trading at 39,195 level.

Nifty Pharma gained over a percent led by Piramal Enterprises which jumped 5 percent followed by Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Cipla.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by Indiabulls Real Estate which spiked 4 percent followed by Unitech, Sunteck Realty, DLF and Godrej Properties.

Selective PSU banks are up in this morning session led by Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

From the infra space, the top gainers are Bharti Airtel which added 2 percent followed by Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, CG Power, NBCC, GMR Infra, BHEL and Bharti Infratel.

However, Nifty IT is down close to a percent dragged by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

The top losers from the media space are Eros International Media, Hathway Cable, TV Today Network, Zee Entertainment and Zee Media.

India VIX is down 1.29 percent and is trading at 14.54 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma while the top losers are UPL, Wipro, Zee Entertainment, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India.

362 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, Opto Circuits, Kwality, JP Associates, Reliance Home Finance, SREI Infra, HCL Infosystems, HEG, HDIL, Manpasand Beverages, Mercator, Eros Media, Punj Lloyd, Mcleod Russel, Reliance Communications, IRB Infra, Wockhardt, Emami, Zee Media, TV Today, Dolphin Offshore and Alembic Pharma among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 747 stocks advanced and 901 declined while 437 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 835 stocks advanced, 1047 declined and 94 remained unchanged.