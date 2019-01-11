D-Street Buzz: Nifty Infra underperforms dragged by Interglobe Aviation; Tata Steel at fresh 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices have further slipped into the red in this Friday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 79 points, trading at 10,742 while the Sensex fell 257 points and was trading at 35,848.

The market fall was aided by the infra and the realty space, each shedding over 1 percent. The top infra losers were Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Engineers India, Interglobe Aviation, IRB Infra, Siemens, CG Power Container Corp, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Power, Reliance Communications, NCC, Power Grid and Vodafone Idea.

From the real estate space, the top losers were Sobha, Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty Energy shed 1 percent with loses from GAIL India and Reliance Industries.

Auto stocks were also trading in the red with loses from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland.

With ITC up nearly 2 percent after CLSA hiked price target to Rs 400 on favourable risk-reward along with Emami also adding 2 percent, Nifty FMCG was the outperforming sector. The other gainers included Jubilant Foodworks, Britannia Industries and United Spirits.

The top gainers from NSE included ITC, UPL, Hindalco Industries, IOC and ONGC while the top losers included TCS, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, L&T and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks were TCS, Praj Industries, YES Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

Aarti Industries, Praj Industries, Torrent Pharma and PVR have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

42 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Manali Petrochemicals, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, SRS, Sundaram Clayton, Tata Steel and Tara Jewels among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 592 stocks advancing and 1062 declining while 408 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 980 stocks advanced, 1454 declined and 172 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.