D-Street Buzz: FMCG, pharma stocks gain led by HUL, Dr Reddy's Labs; PSU banks fall with BoB down 11%

The Indian stock market are trading in the red this Tuesday morning with the Nifty50 down 15 points and is trading at 11,362 while the Sensex is trading lower by 26 points at 37,559.

FMCG stocks are up led by Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, Marico, Jubilant Foodworks and United Breweries.

The top gainers from the pharma space includes names like Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

The top 10 gainers include names like Hindustan Unilever which jumped 3 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs which added 2 percent. The other gainers include UPL, YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Titan Company, Lupin, Asian Paints, Cipla and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.

The top NSE losers are Vedanta which shed 1.8 percent followed by Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and BPCL.

From the midcap space, India Cements and Jaiprakash Associates are down over 2 percent each while Just Dial, Power Finance Corporation and Voltas are the other losers.

The most active stocks are Bank of Baroda which plunged 10 percent after news of merger with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank followed by YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Balrampur Chini and Axis Bank.

From the BSE smallcap space, Dena Bank zoomed close to 20 percent followed by Bajaj Hindustan, Corporation Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

The top gainers from BSE are Dena Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and MMTC.

The top losers include names like bank of Baroda, Balrampur Chini, Indian Bank, Kwality and Canara Bank.

From the oil & gas space, ONGC, Reliance Industries and GAIL India are trading in the green while Indian Oil Corporation, Indraprastha Gas and BPCL are trading in the red.

Monnet Ispat, Globus Spirits, Sonata Software and Universal Cables are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, 46 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Blue Dart and JK Tyre and Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 802 stocks advancing, 810 declining and 449 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1027 stocks advanced, 964 declined and 117 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.