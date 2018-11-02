D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks extend gains with Tata Motors up 6%; PC Jeweller spikes 26%, PSU banks drag

The Indian benchmark indices are in complete control of the bulls with the Nifty50 jumping 180 points, trading at 10,560 while the Sensex zoomed 636 points at 35,068.

The auto index along with the metal sector are up over 3 percent led by Amara Raja Batteries, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

Nifty metal is also up over 3 percent, the top metal gainers include Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta and JSW Steel.

Selective PSU banks are down dragged by PNB, Canara Bank, OBC, Indian Bank and Bank of India.

The top gainers from NSE include BPCL, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Hindalco Industries.

The top losers include Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and TCS.

The most active stocks are HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India and Maruti Suzuki.

The top BSE midcap gainers include Amara Raja Batteries, PNB Housing and JSPL while the top smallcap losers include PC Jeweller, DB Realty and Infibeam.

Adani Power, Atul, Divis Labs, Usha Martin and Universal Cables are some of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 37 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Empee Distilleries, Kwality, Meghmani Organics, Siti Networks, SRS and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1196 stocks advancing and 503 declining while 358 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1649 stocks advanced, 912 declined and 142 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.