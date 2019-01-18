Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat after a rangebound session; RIL, Wipro among major gainers

Live now
Jan 18, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended flat after they traded in the range throughout the day with Nifty closed above 10,900 level.
The Sensex was up 12.53 points at 36386.61, while Nifty was up 1.80 points at 10907. About 890 shares have advanced, 1632 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the Nifty, while Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, L&T and HPCL are the top losers on the Nifty.
Among the sectors, pharma, PSU bank, Infra, FMCG and auto remained under pressure, while energy and IT stocks witnessed some buying.
Sun Pharma clarifies on whistleblower complaint: The said whistleblower documents and other confidential emails are being offered for inspection to institutional investors by one media house as per the report, which again we are not privy to.
In these circumstances, there is a great asymmetry in the information circulating between analysts, investors and media leading to intense speculation. The availability of information contained in the whistleblower documents to a set of selective investors does put other investors including retail investors in a disadvantageous position.
We are concerned that certain entities/individuals are adopting unfair trade practices prejudicial to the interest of shareholders and other stakeholders. It is evident from the fact that shareholders value has been drastically eroded within a short span of time due to unsubstantiated complaint/allegation against the company and mala fide campaign launched by certain media houses.
Muthoot Capital Q3 result: Net profit was up at Rs 23.3 crore versus Rs 15.7 crore, revenue was at Rs 142.2 crore versus Rs 105 crore, YoY.
JUST IN | US FDA had conducted an inspection at the Alkem Lab's manufacturing facility located at Daman, India from January 14 to 18, 2019. At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued.
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes bags order: The company has received new domestic order aggregating to approximately Rs 200 crore for supply of Coated CS Pipes for Oil & Gas Sector to be completed by October, 2019.
L&T Infotech net profit falls 6% QoQ at Rs 375.5 crore; CC revenue growth at 6.1% QoQ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech reported a fall of 6 percent (quarter-on-quarter) in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 375.5 crore. It had reported a profit of Rs 400.3 crore during the previous quarter.
NIIT Technologies Q3 results: Consolidated net profit was down 10.3 percent at Rs 100.2 crore, rupee revenue was up 7 percent at Rs 971.7 crore.
Atul Q3 results: Net profit rose 77 percent at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 66 crore. Revenue was up 26.9 percent at Rs 1,020 crore against Rs 804 crore, YoY.
Investors to invest Rs 218 crore in Caplin Steriles: Caplin Point has considered and approved the investment agreement to be executed between the company, Caplin Steriles, a wholly owned subsidiary company and Eight Roads Ventures India Ill LP. and F-Prime Capital Partners Life Sciences Fund VI LP in relation to investment by investors in the compulsorily convertible preference shares with the coupon rate of 0.001% of Caplin Steriles.
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 16.9 crore against loss of Rs 21.7 crore. NII was up 8.9% at Rs 91.2 crore against Rs 83.7 crore, YoY.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are continues to trade lower with Nifty is still below 10,900 level.
The Sensex is down 125.39 points at 36248.69, while Nifty is down 36.90 points at 10868.30. About 799 shares have advanced, 1388 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta and HCL Tech are the top gainers on the Sensex.
India Ratings has downgraded PNB Housing Finance’s NCDs to IND AA+/stable while resolving the rating watch negative.
CLSA on L&T Technologies: Research house maintained buy call with target at Rs 2,100 per share. The company continued its sector-leading growth momentum and outlook is robust driven by the ramp-up of large deals.
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Just IN | Shilpa Medicare has received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its ANDA, Imatinib Mesylate Tablets, 100 mg and 400 mg.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.07 per dollar versus previous close 71.05.
Rallis India slips post Q3 results: Shares of Rallis India fell 6 percent as investors reacted to the results for December quarter. The company’s net profit fell 45 percent, while operating profit declined by 27 percent.
Sun Pharma plummets post whistleblower complaint: Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals plummeted over 12 percent as investors reacted to a fresh complaint by a whistleblower against the company.
Buzzing: Shares of Cyient were down around 8 percent as investors turned wary of the stock after December quarter results’ announcement.
The company’s profit has fallen 27 percent to Rs 92.3 crore, while revenue remain unchanged at Rs 1,187.7 crore quarter on quarter. The company, which was supposed to consider buyback, will do so at a later date.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices started the day on the positive note with Nifty holding above 10,900 mark.
The Sensex is up 64.75 points at 36438.83, while Nifty is up 14.70 points at 10919.90. About 429 shares have advanced, 312 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
RIL, HUL, Vedanta, Hero Motocorp, Grasim, Hindalco, ONGC are the gainers, while Sun Pharma is down 11% and Lupin, Au Small Finance, Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation are the other major losers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.06 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.05.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices trades higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading above 10,900 level.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 101.03 points at 36475.11, while Nifty is up 8.10 points at 10913.30.
Reliance Industries gained 1.5 percent and Hindustan Unilever was up 3 percent in the pre-opening trade.