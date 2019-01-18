Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat after a rangebound session; RIL, Wipro among major gainers

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended flat after they traded in the range throughout the day with Nifty closed above 10,900 level.

The Sensex was up 12.53 points at 36386.61, while Nifty was up 1.80 points at 10907. About 890 shares have advanced, 1632 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.

Reliance Industries, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the Nifty, while Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, L&T and HPCL are the top losers on the Nifty.

Among the sectors, pharma, PSU bank, Infra, FMCG and auto remained under pressure, while energy and IT stocks witnessed some buying.