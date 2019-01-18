L&T Infotech net profit falls 6% QoQ at Rs 375.5 crore; CC revenue growth at 6.1% QoQ

Larsen & Toubro Infotech reported a fall of 6 percent (quarter-on-quarter) in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 375.5 crore. It had reported a profit of Rs 400.3 crore during the previous quarter.

Its revenues grew 6 percent to Rs 2,473 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,331.2 crore during the last quarter. The dollar revenue grew almost 6 percent to USD 346.9 million against USD 382.5 million last quarter.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, and taxes (EBIT) grew 7 percent to Rs 473.4 crore against Rs 442.4 crore during the previous quarter. The operating margin came in at 19.1 percent. Last quarter, it had reported this figure to be 19 percent.

The company reported constant currency revenue growth of 6.1% QoQ and 20.6% YoY.

“We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter with 5.6% QoQ growth in USD revenues. Our broad-based revenue growth, superior margin delivery and steady cash generation in Q3 is a testimony of our focused execution and client centricity," Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director said in a statement.

At 14:06 hrs Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting at Rs 1,788.00, up Rs 13.05, or 0.74 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,808.90 and an intraday low of Rs 1,760.00.