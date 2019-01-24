Closing Bell: Sensex ends on a high note, Nifty just below 10,850; Yes Bank surges 8%

Market at Close Equity benchmarks have ended the day on a positive note, but the Nifty has ended the session below 10,850.

Among sectors, energy, IT and PSU banks were the big gainers, while automobiles and pharmaceuticals saw some pain.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 86.63 points or 0.24% at 36195.10, and the Nifty up 18.30 points or 0.17% at 10849.80. The market breadth was negative as 938 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,533 shares, while 152 shares were unchanged.



Yes Bank and Reliance Industries were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Power Grid, and Bharti Infratel lost the most.