Closing Bell: Sensex ends on a high note, Nifty just below 10,850; Yes Bank surges 8%

Jan 24, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close Equity benchmarks have ended the day on a positive note, but the Nifty has ended the session below 10,850.
Among sectors, energy, IT and PSU banks were the big gainers, while automobiles and pharmaceuticals saw some pain.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 86.63 points or 0.24% at 36195.10, and the Nifty up 18.30 points or 0.17% at 10849.80. The market breadth was negative as 938 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,533 shares, while 152 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and Reliance Industries were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Power Grid, and Bharti Infratel lost the most.
Q3 report card: Brokerages revise target price of 6 stocks with an upside of 12-30%
Earnings growth for FY20 will get better by H2FY20 led by positive lag-effect of reforms," says Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services
Yes Bank announces appointment of Ravneet Gill as MD and CEO w.e.f March 1.
Sharda Cropchem Q3: Consolidated net profit was up at Rs 20.3 crore, revenue was up 44.9 percent at Rs 471.4 crore.
Sony joins race for Zee TV: Sony in talk to pick up stake in Zee Entertainment, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting Sources.
Colgate Palmolive Q3 results: The company has reported 2.6 percent rise in its Q3 net profit at Rs 192.1 crore versus Rs 171 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue was up 6.4 percent at Rs 1,099 crore against Rs 1,033 crore
JUST IN | Reliance Jio launched Rs 594 and Rs 297 long validity prepaid plans for Jio phone users with 168 days and 84 days validity respectively.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 11 paise at 71.23 per dollar versus previous close 71.34.
UltraTech Cement Q3 numbers: The company's Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 449 crore, revenue at Rs 8812.7 crore. Domestic sales volume up 15%, YoY.
As a part of their clean-up act, public sector banks are looking to get rid of their bad loans going into financial year 2019-20.
As per a report in Business Standard, PSBs are planning to off-load loans worth over Rs 96,000 crore (as per industry estimates), including those under bankruptcy proceedings. Read more
PVR Q3 result: PVR has posted 78.5 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) consolidated net profit at Rs 51.6 crore against Rs 29 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue of the company 51 percent at Rs 843.1 crore against Rs 557.3 crore.
Ideas for Profit | Lower oil prices lift IndiGo higher in Q3, but tread cautiously
Significant improvement in passenger growth and yield - Lower fuel cost helped the company return to the black - Oil prices need to be carefully watched - Accumulate as valuations
Market update: The Sensex is down 36.19 points or 0.10% at 36072.28, and the Nifty down 19.70 points or 0.18% at 10811.80. About 795 shares have advanced, 1350 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged. Bharti Infratel and Tata Motors are down over 3%.
Edelweiss Fin Q3 net profit down 4% to Rs 226.1 crore; stock falls 5%
Edelweiss Financial Services posted a fall of 4 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 226.11 crore.
There's still risk of a full-blown bear market, says Robert Shiller
Even as the US stock market has recovered slightly from the sharp fall witnessed in 2018, there's still risk of a significant downward trend, Nobel laureate Robert Shiller told CNBC at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on January 23.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has launched Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DIPRIVAN (propofol) Injectable Emulsion, USP, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the US market.
Just In | BSE has sought clarification from Bharti Infratel Ltd and Bharti Airtel on January 24, 2019, with reference to media reports claiming Airtel was eyeing large stake sale in Indus Towers-Bharti Infratel.
Gold | Taking weak cues from global markets, gold prices fell by 0.20 per cent as speculators engaged in reducing their holdings.
Crude oil | Crude oil prices edged up 0.32 per cent to Rs 3,753 per barrel as speculators widened their bets despite a weak trend overseas.
Copper | Copper futures rose by 0.30 per cent to quote at Rs 420.50 per kg as traders widened their position amid firm spot demand at the domestic market and positive global cues.
Lead | Lead prices were marginally down in futures trade as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid subdued demand at domestic spot markets.
Nickel | Nickel prices edged up by 0.20 per cent to Rs 831 per kg in futures trading as speculators built up fresh positions after firm demand from alloymakers amid firm overseas cues.
KPIT Technologies shares down 43% due to demerger of engineering division
KPIT Technologies stock was down 43 percent in the morning on January 24 as the company demerged its engineering division into a separate entity.
Rupee update: The Indian rupee is trading 0.05 paise down against the US dollar from its previous close. It closed yesterday at 71.32 and is currently quoting at 71.27.
Buzzing: Bharti Infratel is down over 4% after witnessing a sharp fall.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Government of Haryana to set up Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), a model ITI, at Uncha Majra village in Gurugram district.
Market Update: At 1035 hours IST, the Sensex is up 33.70 points or 0.09% at 36142.17, and the Nifty up 7.70 points or 0.07% at 10839.20. About 838 shares have advanced, 932 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
Power Grid Corp and RIL are the biggest index gainers, and Tata Motors, UPL and Yes Bank are the biggest losers.
Buzzing: Persistent Systems shares gained 3 percent in the morning trade ahead of board meeting to consider share buyback proposal in the coming week.
Playing safe! Ashish Kacholia raises stake in 5 companies, keeps it constant in 18
Ashish Kacholia, an expert at spotting hidden treasures in the small and mid-cap universe, increased stake in 5 stocks during the December quarter, and kept the stake constant in 18, as per the shareholding data as of January 22.
China very much wants to make trade deal with US: Trump
US President Donald Trump said China wants to have a trade deal with the US as the Communist nation is not doing well due to the tariffs slapped by America.
The US and China have been locked in an escalating trade spat since early 2018, raising import tariffs on each other's goods.
"China very much wants to make a deal. We will see what happens. I like where we are right now. We are doing great as an economy, they are not doing very well because of the tariffs," he told reporters at the White House ahead of the US visit of a high-level Chinese delegation for talks on bilateral trade.