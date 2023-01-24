English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Chalet Hotels spikes 6% in afternoon trade on healthy earnings growth for Q3

    Chalet Hotels | The growth in numbers were driven by healthy top line as well as operating performance. Higher other income also boosted profitability.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    January 24, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Chalet Hotels shares spiked nearly 6 percent in afternoon on January 24 on the back of healthy earnings across parameters announced for the quarter ended December FY23.

    The stock traded at Rs 362 on the NSE at 2:19pm, keeping up its northward journey for the fourth consecutive session.

    The hotel chain operator has clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 102.3 crore for the December quarter, against a loss of Rs 14.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, and a significant increase from profit of Rs 15.7 crore reported in the previous quarter.

    The growth in numbers were driven by a healthy topline as well as operating performance. Higher other income also boosted profitability.