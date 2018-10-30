App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short-term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 168 and target of Rs 185 and India Glycols with stop loss at Rs 350 and target of Rs 378.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bulls staged a smart comeback on Monday after sharp sell-off last week. The Nifty50 after gap up opening extended rally as the day progressed and closed above 10,250 levels, driven by short covering in banking & financials after ICICI Bank's Q2 earnings.

All sectoral indices closed in the green with Pharma rising the most (up 5.2 percent) followed by Bank, Financial Service, IT, Metal and Realty which gained 2-3 percent.

If the market is able to sustain above 10,000 levels then it may head towards 10,400 levels in coming sessions, but one should be cautiously optimistic and keep a strict stoploss below 10,020 levels, experts suggest.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 10,078.10 extended rally as the day progressed and touched an intraday high of 10,275.30 in late trade. The index almost recovered all its previous week's losses and closed 220.90 points higher at 10,250.90, forming large bullish candle on the daily charts.

related news

India VIX moved up by 2.48 percent to 19.71 levels. Volatility is not cooling down further and that is the only concern for the market, experts said.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking

Buy Bharat Forge with target at Rs 595 and stop loss at Rs 535

Buy Havells India with target at Rs 680 and stop loss at Rs 595

Buy The India Cements with target at Rs 97 and stop loss at Rs 79

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 168 and target of Rs 185

Buy India Glycols with stop loss at Rs 350 and target of Rs 378

Buy VIP Industries with stop loss at Rs 409 and target of Rs 428

Buy Ambuja Cements with stop loss at Rs 188 and target of Rs 199

Buy Divis Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 1394 and target of Rs 1500

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 08:08 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.