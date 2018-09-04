App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying CESC with stop loss at Rs 998 and target of Rs 1035, Kajaria Ceramics with stop loss at Rs 467 and target of Rs 482 and Wipro with stop loss at Rs 300 and target of Rs 320.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The Nifty which started on a positive note failed to hold on to momentum and breached its 5-day exponential moving average in September 3. The index closed below its crucial support placed at 11,600 and made a robust bear candle on daily charts which resembles a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern.

The Nifty index found support at 13-day exponential moving average (EMA) before closing the day at 11,582, down nearly 1 percent from the previous close of 11,680.

Traders are advised to tread with caution and use rallies to create short positions. The short-term trend will favor bears as long as Nifty trades below 11,760 levels suggest experts.

India VIX spiked up by 6.29 percent at 13.39 and a sudden jump in volatility is a cause of concern for immediate basis.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,515.87, followed by 11,449.43. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,700.27 and 11,818.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,819.5 on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,663.54, followed by 27,507.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,089.33, followed by 28,359.17.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Sell Escorts with target at Rs 777 and stop loss at Rs 880

Buy Engineers India with target at Rs 148 and stop loss at Rs 127

Buy Wipro with target at Rs 335 and stop loss at Rs 293

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy CESC with stop loss at Rs 998 and target of Rs 1035

Buy Kajaria Ceramics with stop loss at Rs 467 and target of Rs 482

Buy Wipro with stop loss at Rs 300 and target of Rs 320

Buy JK Paper with stop loss at Rs 158 and target of Rs 172

Buy Gujarat Fluoro with stop loss at Rs 809 and target of Rs 860

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 08:15 am

