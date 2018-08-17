Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty reversed gains in the second half of the session to close below its crucial support placed at 11,400 levels on Thursday. It made a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index slipped below its 5-exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 11,401, but above 13-EMA placed at 11,349. For the momentum to continue on Friday, the index should stay above 11,366 and climb above 11,400 levels, suggest experts.

Failure of the index to hold above 11,366 which was the intraday low of Thursday, could drag the index towards 11,230 levels, they say.

The Nifty50 which opened at 11,397 rose to an intraday high of 11,449.85. It slipped below 11400 to hit an intraday low of 11,366 before closing at 11,385, down 50 points.

India VIX moved up by 2.73 percent at 13.64 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,500 followed by 11,400 strikes.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,350.87, followed by 11,316.73. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,434.47 and 11,483.93.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,826.6. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,733.04, followed by 27,639.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,966.64, followed by 28,106.67.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with t arget at Rs 667 and stop loss at Rs 598

Buy DLF with target at Rs 228 and stop loss at Rs 197

Buy GAIL India with target at Rs 425 and stop loss at Rs 377

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy International Paper with stop loss at Rs 472 and target of Rs 500

Buy RITES with stop loss at Rs 278 and target of Rs 295

Buy Punjab National Bank with stop loss at Rs 79 and target of Rs 85

Buy Jet Airways with stop loss at Rs 294 and target of Rs 310

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 2310 and target of Rs 2395

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.