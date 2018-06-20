App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 664 and target of Rs 694, GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 333 and target of Rs 355 and Kaveri Seed Company with stop loss at Rs 570 and target of Rs 596.

The Nifty failed to reclaim 10,800 but managed to hold on to its crucial support placed at 10,709-10,700 and hit a 2-week low on Tuesday. The index made a Bearish Belt Hold pattern for the second day in a row.

On Tuesday, the Nifty opened at 10,789.45, which was also the intraday high. The bears took control of the market in morning trade and pushed the index below its crucial support placed at its 5-day exponential moving average (EMA), 13-day EMA, and 20-day EMA.

Investors are advised to remain cautious and use rallies to short the index, with a stop above 10,830. As long as the Nifty is trading below 10,930, chances of correction will remain. The Bank Nifty continued its formation of lower highs and lower lows for the fourth session on the trot. It formed a Bearish candle on the daily chart and resistances are gradually shifting lower.
 As long as it doesn't negate this formation and holds below 26,500, the weakness could take it to 26,100 or even lower, suggest experts.


According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,677.97, followed by 10,645.43. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,766.27 and 10,822.03.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,265.75. The important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,177.7, followed by 26,089.6. Key resistance levels are placed at 26,401.0, followed by 26,536.2.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:


Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research

Buy Kaveri Seed Company with target at Rs 625 and stop loss at Rs 565

Sell Lupin with target at Rs 855 and stop loss at Rs 925

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with target at Rs 340 and stop loss at Rs 295

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 664 and target of Rs 694

Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 333 and target of Rs 355

Buy Kaveri Seed Company with stop loss at Rs 570 and target of Rs 596

Sell Max Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 465 and target of Rs 441

Sell LIC Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 501 and target of Rs 477

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 07:56 am

