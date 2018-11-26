App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cheviot, target Rs 892: Rudra Shares and Brokers

The outlook for the current year appears to be promising. We value cheviot at Rs 892, which corresponds to 10x P/E, says Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Brokers.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manali Bhatia

The flagship of Cheviot Group witnessed substantial growth in production with better capacity utilisation during the FY18 and significant growth in exports. Cheviot's export oriented unit at Falta Special Economic Zone has been at ease.

It offers a series of jute shopping bags, pick according to need, essentially for promotional, fashion, beach, etc. Efforts are being made to increase customer base in conventional and diversified hessian fabrics.

The company has reported net sales of Rs 101.84 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as compared to Rs 90.44 crore in the previous quarter. Cheviot has a negligible debt with low equity and around Rs 250 crore of investments, is financially sound.

related news

Moreover, a nod to raise jute packaging for food grains to 100 percent from 80 percent and 20 percent for sugar in 2018-19 would provide a push to the stock. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the outlook for the current year appears to be promising. We value cheviot at Rs 892, which corresponds to 10x P/E.

The author is a senior research analyst at Rudra Shares and Brokers.

Disclosure: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at the time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. However, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate may have positions In Futures & Options.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 26, 2018 10:42 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in 11 companies in Q3

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in 11 companies in Q3

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.