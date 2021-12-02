MARKET NEWS

English
Bulk deals | Societe Generale picks 0.58% stake in Karda Constructions; Marina IV offloads 0.69% in Redington

Marina IV (Singapore) Pte Limited sells 54.4 lakh equity shares in Redington India (0.69 percent) at Rs 150.42 per share on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 11:20 PM IST
 
 
French financial services company Societe Generale acquired 36 lakh equity shares in Karda Constructions (0.58 percent) at Rs 16.65 per share via an open market transaction on the NSE as per the bulk deals data dated December 2. The stock fell nearly 2 percent.

Marina IV (Singapore) Pte Limited sold 54.4 lakh equity shares in Redington India (0.69 percent) at Rs 150.42 per share on the BSE. The stock was up more than 2 percent.

Marina IV (Singapore) Pte Limited held a 9.07 percent equity stake in Redington as of September 2021. Marina Horizon (Singapore) Pte Ltd has 1.05 percent shares and Marina IV LP held a 1.62 percent stake in the company.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India Taxshield Open bought 10 lakh shares and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India Prima Plus acquired 30 lakh shares in Kirloskar Oil Engines at Rs 180 per share.

However, Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 22,28,570 equity shares and Nalanda India Fund offloaded 29,71,430 equity shares in Kirloskar Oil Engines at Rs 180.92 per share on the NSE. They together sold a 3.59 percent stake in the company. The stock rallied more than 3.5 percent.

Nalanda India Equity Fund and Nalanda India Fund held 2.08 percent and 2.91 percent stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines, as of September 2021.

Image22122021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Karda constructions #Kirloskar Oil Engines #Market Edge #Redington (India)
first published: Dec 2, 2021 11:20 pm

