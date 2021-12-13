MARKET NEWS

English
Bulk deals | Promoter Great Terrain Investment offloads 7.2% stake in CAMS

Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 6 lakh shares in CAMS at Rs 2,750 per share on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
 
 
Promoter Great Terrain Investment sold 7.16 percent equity stake in Computer Age Management Services, the mutual fund transfer agency, via open market transactions on December 13.

As per the bulk deals data published today, Great Terrain Investment sold 20 lakh equity shares in CAMS at Rs 2,752.09 on the NSE, and another 15 lakh shares at Rs 2,751.79 on the BSE.

However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 6 lakh shares in the company at Rs 2,750 per share on the BSE.

Promoter Great Terrain had held 30.96 percent stake in CAMS as of September 2021. CAMS shares declined 5.27 percent today to close at Rs 2,746.70.

Among other bulk deals, Societe Generale sold 1.02 lakh equity shares in Agro Phos India at Rs 24.59 per share on the NSE. The stock was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 24.60.

Promoter Anumolu Bharat sold 2,51,760 equity shares in Beardsell at Rs 13.87 per share on the NSE. The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 13.90.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 13, 2021 11:01 pm

