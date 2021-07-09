Bulk Deals | Porinju Veliyath sells 0.6% stake in Sandu Pharma, BNP Paribas buys 1.15% in Granules

live bse live

Ace investor Porinju Veliyath sold 0.6 percent equity stake in Sandu Pharmaceuticals on July 9, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Porinju has offloaded 43,500 equity shares in Sandu at a price of Rs 51.99 per share.

Among other bulk deals, BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 28,56,834 equity shares in pharmaceutical company Granules India (or 1.15 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 362.27 per share on the NSE. The stock rallied 7 percent.

LTS Investment Fund sold 4.5 lakh equity shares in Vishal Fabrics at Rs 80.53 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 9 percent.

LTS Investment Fund held 2.16 percent equity stake in Vishal Fabrics (14,19,736 equity shares).

Ashok Kumar Lodha offloaded 1.6 lakh equity shares in Asian Granito India at Rs 177.25 per share on the NSE, while Gopinathan C K sold 4 lakh equity shares in Kitex Garments at Rs 135.05 per share.

Rajendra Y Shah sold 2.22 lakh equity shares in Megasoft at Rs 16.26 per share on the NSE, while Ashok Kumar Chaudhary offloaded 46 lakh equity shares in Sanwaria Consumer at Rs 0.8 per share.

Abdul Azees bought 27,51,991 equity shares in Uttam Galva Steels at Rs 3.95 per share, while Vistra ITCL India sold 2.35 lakh equity shares in Walchandnagar Industries at Rs 70.01 per share on the NSE.