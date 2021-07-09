MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Porinju Veliyath sells 0.6% stake in Sandu Pharma, BNP Paribas buys 1.15% in Granules

Rajendra Y Shah sold 2.22 lakh equity shares in Megasoft at Rs 16.26 per share on the NSE, while Ashok Kumar Chaudhary offloaded 46 lakh equity shares in Sanwaria Consumer at Rs 0.8 per share.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ace investor Porinju Veliyath sold 0.6 percent equity stake in Sandu Pharmaceuticals on July 9, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Porinju has offloaded 43,500 equity shares in Sandu at a price of Rs 51.99 per share.

Among other bulk deals, BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 28,56,834 equity shares in pharmaceutical company Granules India (or 1.15 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 362.27 per share on the NSE. The stock rallied 7 percent.

LTS Investment Fund sold 4.5 lakh equity shares in Vishal Fabrics at Rs 80.53 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 9 percent.

LTS Investment Fund held 2.16 percent equity stake in Vishal Fabrics (14,19,736 equity shares).

Close

Related stories

Ashok Kumar Lodha offloaded 1.6 lakh equity shares in Asian Granito India at Rs 177.25 per share on the NSE, while Gopinathan C K sold 4 lakh equity shares in Kitex Garments at Rs 135.05 per share.

Rajendra Y Shah sold 2.22 lakh equity shares in Megasoft at Rs 16.26 per share on the NSE, while Ashok Kumar Chaudhary offloaded 46 lakh equity shares in Sanwaria Consumer at Rs 0.8 per share.

Abdul Azees bought 27,51,991 equity shares in Uttam Galva Steels at Rs 3.95 per share, while Vistra ITCL India sold 2.35 lakh equity shares in Walchandnagar Industries at Rs 70.01 per share on the NSE.

Image1972021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Granules India #Market Edge #Sandu Pharmaceuticals #Vishal Fabrics
first published: Jul 9, 2021 09:23 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | B2C: Back to Consumers

Small, Beautiful & Strong | B2C: Back to Consumers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.