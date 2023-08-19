Bulk Deals: Norges Bank buys stake worth Rs 80.92 crore in Concord Biotech; Morgan Stanley picks up 1.24% in Repro India

Action was also seen in Shriram Properties, which jumped 5 percent to Rs 73.5

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Norges Bank, on account of the Government Pension Fund Global, bought 0.86 percent equity stake in India-based biotech pharma company Concord Biotech, via open market transactions, on August 18.

As per bulk deals data available on exchanges, Norges Bank purchased 8.99 lakh equity shares in Concord Biotech, at an average price of Rs 900.05 per share, which was the day's low price. The stake buy was cumulatively worth Rs 80.92 crore.

Concord Biotech delivered stellar performance on its debut, rising 27 percent to settle at Rs 942.8 on the NSE, despite weakness in equity markets.

Among other bulk deals, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 1.65 lakh shares, which is equivalent to 1.24 percent of paid-up equity, in Repro India, the print and publishing solutions provider, at an average price of Rs 800 per share. The stock was down 0.6 percent at Rs 829.3.

Global Surfaces, an engineered quartz stone supplier, was in action on August 18, climbing 4 percent to Rs 182.70. The company's 0.6 percent stake, in the form of 2.5 lakh shares, was picked up by Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 177 per share.

Action was also seen in Shriram Properties, which jumped 5 percent to Rs 73.5, though Bangalore-based real estate firm Sammy's Dreamland sold 10.23 lakh equity shares or 0.6 percent stake in the realty developer at an average price of Rs 73.46 per share.

Sammy's Dreamland held 1.33 percent shareholding in the company as of June 2023.

SJS Enterprises managed to end with 0.8 percent gains at Rs 639.65 despite volatility during the day. Ace investor Ashish Kacholia sold 1.8 lakh shares or 0.58 percent stake in the aesthetics solutions provider, at an average price of Rs 640.01 per share.

Kacholia held 4.34 percent shareholding in the company as of June 2023.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy climbed 3 percent to Rs 372 despite promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala offloading 1.05 percent stake in the renewable energy company.

Khurshed sold 10 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 345.34 per share, and another 10 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 345.04 per share. He held 2.87 percent stake in the company as of June 2023.