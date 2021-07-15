Bulk Deals | Ithoughtwealth sells 1.83 lakh shares in Emmbi; Escorp Asset offloads 1.5 lakh Silgo Retail shares

live bse live

Ithoughtwealth Analytics LLP sold 1,83,298 equity shares in Emmbi Industries at Rs 109.51 per share on July 15, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Among other deals, Ivory Consultants acquired 14,92,931 equity shares in Andhra Cements at Rs 23.67 per share, while Piyushkumar Thumar sold 1.8 lakh equity shares in Bright Solar at Rs 6.25 per share.

Vinod Kumar Gadia bought 48,000 equity shares in Debock Sale Marketing at Rs 9.95 per share, while Sujataben Hirenbhai Dhameliya sold 2,97,629 equity shares in Madhav Copper at Rs 63.4 per share.

Bhadra Viral Jitendra acquired 15 lakh equity shares in Man Infra at Rs 57.5 per share, whereas Frontline Strategy sold 1,34,563 equity shares in Patel Integrated Logistics at Rs 26.52 per share.

Gaurav Chordia bought 1.19 lakh equity shares in Silgo Retail at Rs 41.75 per share, whereas Escorp Asset Management sold 1.5 lakh equity shares in the company at same price.

Gaurav Doshi purchased 75,000 equity shares in Tera Software at Rs 71.2 per share, while Kredence Multi Trading sold 13,50,122 equity shares in Uttam Galva Steels at Rs 4.8 per share.

Adequate Stock Advisors offloaded 3.8 lakh equity shares in Windsor Machines at Rs 32.1 per share, while Ved Prakash Agarwal acquired 55,939 equity shares in Maris Spinners at Rs 62.54 per share on the BSE.