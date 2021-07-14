MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Equity Intelligence sells 0.55% stake in Max India, HDFC Bank offloads shares in Indo-National

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
 
 
Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India sold 0.55 percent equity stake in Max India on July 14.

Equity Intelligence offloaded 3 lakh equity shares in Max India (or 0.55 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 75.6 per equity share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Ratnabali Securities sold 4,23,048 equity shares in the company at Rs 74.33 per share.

Among other bulk deals, Arun Kumar Kedia acquired 1.56 lakh equity shares in B&B Triplewall Containers at Rs 74.31 per share, while Vijit Trading purchased 90,000 equity shares in Biofil Chemicals at Rs 79.84 per share.

HDFC Bank sold 54,107 equity shares in Indo-National at Rs 1,079.32 per share, while Palladium Finserve sold 1.45 lakh equity shares in Pioneer Embroideries at Rs 60.58 per share.

NNM Securities acquired 60,000 equity shares in Salasar Exterior at Rs 21.25, and Shashank Pravinchandra Doshi bought 78,000 equity shares at same price, whereas Kishorchandra O Jobanputra sold 42,000 shares at the same price.

Abdul Azees sold 27.51 lakh equity shares in Uttam Galva Steels, Kredence Multi Trading sold 20 lakh shares and Glaxo Finance sold 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 4.6 per share.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Max India
first published: Jul 14, 2021 11:01 pm

