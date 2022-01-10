Bulk Deals | Barclays Securities buys 6.13 lakh shares in Cerebra Integrated Technologies

Bulk Deals

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Barclays Securities India has picked up half a percent equity stake in Cerebra Integrated Technologies via open market transactions on January 10. The stock gained 1.82 percent to close at Rs 92.50.

As per the bulk deals data, Barclays Securities India has acquired 6,13,441 equity shares in Cerebra Integrated Technologies at Rs 92.5 per share on the NSE.

Among other deals, KBC ECO FUND sold 32,55,983 equity shares in NCC at Rs 73.52 per share on the NSE. Despite that, the stock rallied 4.75 percent to Rs 73.95.

As per September 2021 shareholding pattern, KBC ECO Fund held 2.95 percent stake or 1.8 crore equity shares in NCC.

Click Here To Know All Bull Deals

Platinum Illumination A 2018 Trust bought 5,43,75,000 units in Mindspace Business Parks REIT at Rs 320 per unit, however, BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding NQ Pte Ltd sold 5,42,91,425 units at Rs 320 per unit on the BSE.

Ziyan Developers LLP sold 5 lakh shares in Rupa & Company at Rs 469 per share on the NSE, while S K Growth Fund offloaded 10 lakh shares in Vishwaraj Sugar Industries at Rs 27.2 per share on the NSE.