Budget 2023: GIFT IFSC receives major boost

GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centres) received a major boost in the Union Budget 2023 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicating that a number of measures will be undertaken to enhance business activities in the global financial hub.
The IFSCA or the International Financial Services Centres Authority will be delegated power under the SEZ Act to “avoid dual regulation”. Additionally, a single-window IT system will be set up for registration and approval of IFSCA, SEZ GSTN, RBI, SEBI and IRDAI authorities.
Further, the finance minister, in her speech, also indicated that provisions permitting acquisition financing by IFSC banking units and foreign banks will be unveiled. It has also approved the establishment of a subsidiary of EXIM bank for trade refinancing.
"Permitting acquisition financing by units of foreign banks in IFSC is a step in the right direction and would help in reducing the cost of financing outbound M&A, thereby supporting Indian corporates looking to do overseas acquisitions," said Samir Sheth, Partner and Head - Deal Advisory Services, BDO India.