Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex gains 400 pts ahead of Budget; auto stocks in focus

For all Budget related news including in depth analysis and detailed information, click here
Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 112 percent on final day
Japan factory activity shrinks for third month in January
South Korea slides towards recession as Jan exports plunge
China January Caixin Manufacturing PMI at 49.2
State Bank of India hikes one-year lending rate
Below 17,500, Nifty may witness a sharp selloff: Shrikant Chouhan
ACC posts 59.7 percent fall in its Q3 net profit at Rs 113.2 crore
TPG Rise Climate TopGun subscribes 3.75 crore CCPS in Tata Motors' arm for Rs 3,750 crore
Gold little changed as traders await Fed decision
Above 17,800, Nifty will be poised for a larger up move: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi
Dollar pauses ahead of Fed rate decision
Nifty could stay in the 17,542-17,760 band in the near term: Deepak Jasani
Expetc GDP to strengthen in the medium term and rise to 7-8% levels as global situation improves: Apurva Sheth
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
Asian markets trade higher with Taiwan Weighted, Kospi up 0.5 percent each
Jubilant’s Radiopharma business receives NDA approval for Technetium Mertiatide Injection
We need flexibility in pricing across states for iron ore, says Sunil Duggal, CEO, Vedanta
Oil edges higher ahead of Fed policy decision, OPEC+ guidance
Pension funds, insurance companies must get to participate in road assets: Isha Chaudhary, Director, CRISIL Research
Equity investors are expecting a uniform tax structure for capital gains: Expert
April-December 2022 fiscal deficit rises to Rs 9.93 lakh crore, 59.8% of FY23 target
US Markets end higher, Dow Jones jumps 1%
Core sector growth for December at 7.4%, higher than November
Coal India Q3 net profit jumps 70% to Rs 7,556 crore on higher realisations
Govt collects Rs 1.56 lakh crore as GST in January, second highest mop-up ever
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,016.65
|466.75
|+0.78%
|Nifty 50
|17,798.55
|136.40
|+0.77%
|Nifty Bank
|41,147.05
|492.00
|+1.21%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Britannia
|4,442.00
|124.40
|+2.88%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|BPCL
|338.30
|-4.95
|-1.44%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Midcap 100
|31079.80
|403.30
|+1.31%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|44646.20
|189.30
|+0.43%
Manu Rishi Guptha, Founder and CEO of MRG Capital
Considering this budget is the last before the general elections in 2024, we expect the budget to be a bit populist. Support to MSME and Agri sectors to continue while some moderation in capex spends (from 7.5 lakh crore in FY23) is expected. Buoyant direct and indirect tax collections will be offset by sticky food, farm subsidy bills and lower disinvestment targets. So, we need to see the path FM takes to get to the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% by FY26 from 6.4% currently.
Government ECLGS scheme to support Covid hit MSME sector has seen 71 percent (of total Rs 5 lakh crore allocated) disbursals and set to end in March 2023. Not availing of full credit available indicates better health of the sector but considering the inflationary trends and falling exports amid global recessionary trends, we expect Government to extend the validity of the scheme.
Government hasn’t tweaked income tax slabs since February 2020 budget wherein tax rates were reduced albeit on the clause of not claiming any exemptions. With inflationary trends and in view of FY24 elections, Government might offer some relief to the salaried class to increase the exemption limit from the current 2.5 lakh.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Bajaj Auto January auto sales | Total sales were down 21% at 2,85,995 units versus 3,63,443 units, YoY
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on February 1 with Nifty above 17700
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 457.32 points or 0.77% at 60007.22, and the Nifty was up 130.60 points or 0.74% at 17792.80. About 1593 shares have advanced, 382 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.
Syngene Large Trade | 4 crore shares (9.97% equity) change hands in a clock deal window
Escorts Kubota January Tractor Sales
Total sales up 16.5% at 6,649 units against 5,707 units, while domestic sales were up 22.2% at 6,235 units versus 5,103 units, YoY
While FMCG staple companies are dealing with muted rural demand amid inflationary concerns, Britanniaâ€™s robust earnings performance is set to come on the back of demand resilience in biscuits vis-Ã -vis other categories.... Read More
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The massive FPI selling in Indian markets have impacted market sentiments. NSDL data shows FPI selling of Rs 28852 crores in January. The actual selling in the cash market is a mammoth Rs 53887 crores in January. FPIs are selling in India and buying in cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea where valuations are attractive. This “short India and long other cheaper markets” strategy has led to big underperformance of the Indian market, so far this year. While China, Hong Kong and South Korea are up by 5.4 %, 10.4% and 8.4% respectively in January India is down by 2.4%. This kind of underperformance is unlikely to last long. FIIs are also hugely short in the derivatives market.
If the budget turns out to be good, with no unpleasant surprises, there can be short covering leading to spurt in the market. On the other hand, if there is some negative proposal like hiking the LTCGs tax to 20%, FIIs will continue to sell, pushing the markets further down. The Economic Survey reflects optimism on the growth and corporate earnings front. This augurs well for the markets in the medium term.
Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking:
On Wednesday, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 118 points, or 0.66 percent, higher, setting the stage for a strong start for Dalal Street. The last full-year budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration will be presented at 11 a.m. in New Delhi before they run for a third term in the summer of 2024.
In order to support Prime Minister Modi's goal of making India a worldwide powerhouse without jeopardising the deficit, Nirmala Sitharaman is anticipated to reduce wasteful spending to free up cash to build more roads and ports, generate jobs, and improve supply chains.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 15 paise higher at 81.77 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 81.92.