Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex gains 400 pts ahead of Budget; auto stocks in focus

February 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Manu Rishi Guptha, Founder and CEO of MRG Capital

Considering this budget is the last before the general elections in 2024, we expect the budget to be a bit populist. Support to MSME and Agri sectors to continue while some moderation in capex spends (from 7.5 lakh crore in FY23) is expected. Buoyant direct and indirect tax collections will be offset by sticky food, farm subsidy bills and lower disinvestment targets. So, we need to see the path FM takes to get to the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% by FY26 from 6.4% currently.

Government ECLGS scheme to support Covid hit MSME sector has seen 71 percent (of total Rs 5 lakh crore allocated) disbursals and set to end in March 2023. Not availing of full credit available indicates better health of the sector but considering the inflationary trends and falling exports amid global recessionary trends, we expect Government to extend the validity of the scheme.

Government hasn’t tweaked income tax slabs since February 2020 budget wherein tax rates were reduced albeit on the clause of not claiming any exemptions. With inflationary trends and in view of FY24 elections, Government might offer some relief to the salaried class to increase the exemption limit from the current 2.5 lakh.