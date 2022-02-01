MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Infra, cement stocks surge on 35% jump in capex outlay

    Budget 2022 | The finance minister fixed the outlay on capital expenditure for next year at Rs. 7.5 lakh crore, sharply higher than the Rs 5.5 lakh crore budgeted for 2021-22.

    Mumbai / February 01, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Shares of cement and infrastructure stocks were in demand after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharply increased the outlay on capital expenditure for 2022-23 in the Union Budget presented on February 1.

    The finance minister fixed the outlay on capital expenditure for next year at Rs. 7.5 lakh crore, which was sharply higher than the Rs 5.5 lakh crore budgeted for 2021-22.

    The finance minister said that the capital expenditure outlay for the next financial year will be 2.9 percent of India's GDP.

    Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of Union Budget 2022

    Analysts had expected the government to hike the capital expenditure outlay by 20 percent, whereas Budget 2022 has hiked the expenditure by 35 percent.

    The large capex outlay is seen as a major boost for infrastructure companies as it will boost their order books going ahead because of greater government project tendering activity.

    Shares of Siemens, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and Container Corporation of India were higher by 2-4 percent.

    Cement companies also got a major lift from the higher spending on public investment and on affordable housing. The government allotted Rs 48,000 crore for housing projects under the affordable housing scheme.

    Shares of Ramco Cements, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, and Shree Cement were up 2-4 percent.
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Buzzing Stocks #capex #infrastructure
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 02:15 pm
