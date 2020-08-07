BSE revises circuit limit for over 600 stocks

The BSE on August 6 raised the circuit limit to 20 percent for more than 600 stocks, including AU Small Finance Bank, Delta Corp, PNB Housing Finance and Supermarts, Arvind and Aditya Birla Money.

The change came into effect on August 7, the exchange said in its notification.

AU Small Finance Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Delta Corp, KPIT Technologies, Eveready Industries India, PC Jeweller, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Solar and VA Tech Wabag are among the 36 stocks for which the circuit limit has been raised to 20 percent from 5 percent.

Exchanges use a circuit filter to prevent a sharp fall or rise in the price of a stock or an index as a whole. Based on the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines, Indian stock exchanges started implementing index-based circuit breakers from July 2, 2001.

The exchanges compute the index circuit breaker limits daily, based on the previous day’s closing of the index.

"Scrips in trade for trade segments will continue to attract a price band of 5 percent or lower, as applicable," BSE said.

Avenue Supermarts, Arvind, Atul Auto, Aditya Birla Money, Bharat Dynamics, Birla Corporation, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Shalimar Paints, SpiceJet and Trident are among the stocks whose limit has been revised from 10 percent to 20 percent.