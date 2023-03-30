BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Ram Navami today

live bse live

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on March 30 on account of Ram Navami.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On March 29, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 346.37 points or 0.60 percent to settle at 57,960.09, and the Nifty advanced 129 points or 0.76 percent to close at 17,080.70.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and HCL Technologies were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while the laggards included UPL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

Among sectors, auto, FMCG, PSU Bank, capital goods, realty and metal indices up 1-3 percent.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices added 1.5 percent each.

"Markets managed to gain nearly a percent on the monthly expiry day amid excessive volatility. After the flat start, the Nifty index oscillated in a narrow range however a sharp surge in the last half an hour pushed the index above the 17,100 mark. Most sectors participated in the recovery wherein metal, realty and auto gained the maximum. The broader indices too posted a decent rebound and gained in the range of 1.5%-2%," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

"Participants shouldn’t read much into a single-day rebound and wait for a decisively close above 17,200 in Nifty for further recovery. The recent resilience in select banking majors is certainly encouraging but heavyweights from other sectors are not offering any clear indication. We thus reiterate our view to limit leveraged positions and focus more on risk management," he added.

On March 29, the Indian rupee ended 16 paise lower at 82.35 per dollar against previous close of 82.19.