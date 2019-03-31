App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Book mild profit at current levels, but these 2 undervalued stocks could give double-digit returns

Momentum indicators on weekly as well as monthly chart are trading in fairly bullish zone and market is trading above all major moving averages.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manali Bhatia

Bulls reclaimed the lost ground after initial weakness in the previous week and Nifty50 closed with the weekly gain of 1.45 percent. Nifty50 has taken support at 23.6 percent retracement level of latest swing move and bounced back sharply.

We expected a pre-election rally in the market, which was likely in the past weeks. This rally is expected to continue further, though a small correction still persists. Having said that, factoring in factors such as worldwide slowdown scenario, global economy expected to face headwinds and uncertainty over Brexit, therefore, we advice investors to book mild profit in the next week at this stage.

On Friday’s session Nifty has formed 'Dragon Doji' candlestick pattern which suggest that mild consolidation could come in for few days before a fresh leg of up move. Momentum indicators on weekly as well as monthly chart are trading in fairly bullish zone and market is trading above all major moving averages.

related news

The US economy grew at a slower pace only to 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter, lower than expected 2.6 percent. Softening consumer spending, business environment and revised government spending, particularly was the reason for this show. India’s fiscal deficit bumped up 134 percent (April-February 2019), as shortfall in revenue collections and higher government spending contributed to this stretch. Going forward, this would further increase concern for Government as it breaks the revised budgeted estimate.

As per the current technical structure, support in coming week exists at 11,480 and 11,291. Thus, these levels should be used as buying opportunity. On an upside we can expect the rally to continue further towards life time high, once 11,710 trades on higher side. Also, as per options data 11,700 CE holds highest outstanding open interest and if the aforesaid level trades on higher then we could again see a sudden spike. Volatility could remain a concern as VIX is trading at 17.18.

We have come out with two contra calls, which are still undervalued:

Yes Bank: Buy | CMP: Rs 274 | Target: Rs 356 | Return: 30% | Period: Medium Term

Investors' confidence in the bank was shaken up in the past months. Uncertainties related to top management and asset quality concerns which were rolling around are now far behind. As a clear divergence report received by RBI and the new MD has taken up charge, namely Ravneet Gill, a positive momentum in the share price is expected.

YBL had posted quite a good numbers for Q3. Bank in its Q3 FY19 earnings had given credit cost guidance of 80bps for FY19 (including any further provisioning related to IL&FS group). Retail Assets improved to 15.2 percent of Total Advances with a target to reach 1,250 branches by 2020. Also, has received SEBI Approval to Launch 2 Funds- YES Liquid Fund & YES Ultra Short Term Fund.

Notably, stressed assets have been worked upon considerably and accelerated provisioning for the same is accounted in the books. Liquidity profile, margins, profitability and asset quality is heading north. Rebalanced balance sheet growth is witnessed. Also, YBL efforts on reducing DHFL’s leverage is clearly reflected.

Yes bank is available at attractive valuations and lower P/BV among its peers. Prior also, we have recommended the stock with the target price of Rs 236, which has been achieved. As banks operations has returned to normal, we expect this would help drive the share price further. Also, would enable bank in raising fresh capital. We therefore, re-rate the stock with the revised upward target of Rs 356 in medium term, which corresponds to 2.50x P/BV for FY20Est., quite fair as major concerns are now being wiped out.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Buy | CMP: Rs 860 | Target: Rs 980 | Return: 14% | Period: Medium Term

Unlike most of the housing finance companies, the share of Indiabulls Housing has fallen dramatically from levels of Rs 1,400.

The fall has largely been on account of the IL&FS wreck and also on account of the worries surrounding DHFL. Though, Indiabulls has often clarified it stating that its liquidity position continues to remain sound (as closed with cash of Rs 21,000 crore in Q3FY19) and has performed well during the quarter.

It has significantly bought down reliance on three-month commercial paper in the process, thereby ensuring a well matched ALM and durability of liquidity levels. It now counts 21 strong banking relationships - 16 with PSU banks and five with private and foreign banks among its securitization investors.

Indiabulls has guided the loan growth of 20-25 percent, profit growth at 17-19 percent and balance sheet growth is expected to be around 10 percent for FY20.

Thus, by conservative leverage through sell-downs, would help Indiabulls in growing the total loan assets and retaining the spread. This strategy would also help to maintain healthy ROE going forward.

Considering, low mortgage penetration, favorable demographics and increasing affordability, combined with the government and regulatory push, the housing finance industry is expected to deliver good growth ahead. We value the stock at an estimated P/BV of FY20E at 2.25x with a target of Rs 980 in medium term.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.)

Disclosure: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. However, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate may have positions In Futures & Options. Any holding in stock – No

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 09:14 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top, Huddersfield Relegated

'Taliban's First Home is Using Outfit to Influence Kabul': Former Afgh ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSK vs RR On Live TV ...

Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Brother-In-Law Franklin Jonas In A Sweet ...

Stuart Broad Had a Cheeky Response to Chahal's Remark on Yuvraj Singh' ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SRH vs RCB On Live TV ...

5,000 Members of RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch to Join Congress Af ...

20 Years Of 'The Matrix': 5 Times Bollywood Got Inspired By It

NITI Aayog doing Wonderful Work in Many Areas: VK Saraswat

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Smaller parties flaunt crucial caste vote ba ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: PV Sindhu slips up twice as spirited He Bingjiao snat ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders in a t ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win th ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.