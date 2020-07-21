App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys Shriram Transport RE shares, Smallcap World Fund offloads stake in Carborundum

Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund was the buyer in Carborundum deal, acquiring 11,62,548 shares in the company at Rs 235 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 1.47 lakh Shriram Transport Finance Rights Entitlement (RE) shares at Rs 107.73 per share on July 21 via open market transactions, bulk deals data available on the NSE showed.

Shriram Transport Finance rights issue opened on July 16 with simultaneous trading in the RE shares. The issue will close on July 30.

Among other deals, Smallcap World Fund sold 1.84 percent equity stake in Carborundum Universal on the Bombay Stock Exchange on July 21.

Close

The fund sold 35 lakh shares at Rs 235.19 per share. As per shareholding pattern at the end of the June quarter, Smallcap World Fund held 2.3 percent stake, or 43.65 lakh shares, in the company.

related news

Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund was the buyer in the deal, acquiring 11,62,548 shares in the company at Rs 235 per share.

Shares of the Murugappa Group company closed at Rs 233.10, down 2.98 percent on the BSE.

eClerx Services purchased additional 2.3 lakh shares of itself under its Buyback 2020 programme at Rs 523.05 per share.

Multiples Private Equity Fund I sold 36,227 RE shares of PVR at Rs 221.16 per share and Blackrock Fund Advisors A/C ishares Core Emerging Markets Mauritius offloaded 20,445 shares at Rs 220.13 per share.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shriram Transport Finance Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.