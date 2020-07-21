BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys Shriram Transport RE shares, Smallcap World Fund offloads stake in Carborundum

BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 1.47 lakh Shriram Transport Finance Rights Entitlement (RE) shares at Rs 107.73 per share on July 21 via open market transactions, bulk deals data available on the NSE showed.

Shriram Transport Finance rights issue opened on July 16 with simultaneous trading in the RE shares. The issue will close on July 30.

Among other deals, Smallcap World Fund sold 1.84 percent equity stake in Carborundum Universal on the Bombay Stock Exchange on July 21.

The fund sold 35 lakh shares at Rs 235.19 per share. As per shareholding pattern at the end of the June quarter, Smallcap World Fund held 2.3 percent stake, or 43.65 lakh shares, in the company.

Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund was the buyer in the deal, acquiring 11,62,548 shares in the company at Rs 235 per share.

Shares of the Murugappa Group company closed at Rs 233.10, down 2.98 percent on the BSE.

eClerx Services purchased additional 2.3 lakh shares of itself under its Buyback 2020 programme at Rs 523.05 per share.