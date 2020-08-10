BNP Paribas acquires 0.7% stake in TVS Motor; LTS Investment Fund buys 25 lakh shares in Vikas EcoTech

BNP Paribas Arbitrage has acquired 0.7 percent equity stake in two-and-three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company via open market transaction on August 10.

It bought 35,47,551 equity shares in the company at Rs 417.05 per share, whereas Goldman Sachs (Singapore) - ODI was the seller in the transaction, bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

LTS Investment Fund acquired 25 lakh shares in speciality chemical provider Vikas EcoTech (representing 0.89 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 9.13 per share. The stock gained 33.5 percent in August so far and 148 percent in the last one month.

IndusInd Bank sold 32,46,608 shares in batteries maker Eveready Industries India at Rs 150.36 per share, whereas Anirudh Damani bought 7,75,000 shares at Rs 150.05 per share on the NSE.

"56,83,320 pledged equity shares of the company have been invoked by IndusInd Bank on August 7 and intimation was also received by the company on same day. After such invocation, Williamson Magor & Co holds 1,14,586 equity shares representing 0.16 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company," Williamson Magor & Co, the promoter entity of Eveready, said.

IndusInd Bank also sold 45 lakh shares in tea company McLeod Russel India at Rs 13.85 per share on the NSE and 10 lakh shares at Rs 13.96 per share on the BSE.

Ashwin Kamdar (HUF) acquired 6 lakh shares in McLeod Russel at Rs 13.85 per share. Shah Niraj Rajnikant acquired 24,08,814 shares at Rs 13.85 per share on the NSE and 8,36,527 shares at Rs 13.96 per share on the BSE.

McLeod Russel in its disclosures dated August 10 said 78,32,253 equity shares pledged by the company have been invoked by IndusInd Bank on August 7 and an intimation was also received by the company on the same day. "After such invocation, Williamson Magor & Co held 11,35,000 equity shares, representing 1.08 percent of the paid-up share capital of Mcleod Russel."