    Asia stocks head for second weekly loss as Fed rate worries flare

    U.S. short-term Treasury yields held near a one-month high, helping the dollar tick up against major peers, after Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin overnight added to a chorus of hawkish central bank commentary in recent days.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Friday, slumping toward a second weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further Federal Reserve tightening and the effect on the U.S. economy.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sank 0.54% and was on course for a 1% weekly decline, after losing 1.16% in the previous week.

    Mainland Chinese blue chips lost 0.41% and the Hang Seng tumbled 1.19%.