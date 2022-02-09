MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Aluminium stocks surge as metal's price climbs to 13-year high

    Aluminium prices have gained more than 14 percent in the international market this year on concerns that the supply-demand gap could lead to a tight market for the commodity for the rest of 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 09, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of aluminium producers in India—Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company—gained on February 9 as the price of the metal hit a 13-year high to cross $3,200 a tonne.

    The price of aluminium has risen more than 14 percent in the international market this year on concerns that the supply-demand gap could lead to a tight market for the commodity for the rest of 2022.

    Plant closure and capacity cuts in several European and Chinese smelters recently have added to concerns that supply will not be able to keep up with the rising demand, bolstered by the reopening of the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of ebbing.

    The surge in prices has been primarily been driven by the actions of China, one of the largest exporters in the world.

    Driven by pollution concerns, Chinese smelters were reducing capacity in the run-up to the Winter Olympics that got underway in Beijing on February 4.

    Close

    Related stories

    Aluminium demand has been rising as reflected in the decline in inventory of the metal at London Metal Exchange warehouses to its lowest levels since 2007, a Reuters report said.

    The continued threat of sanctions against Russia, one of the largest producers, has also weighed on sentiment, as the country’s misadventure in neighbouring Ukraine is expected to trigger a backlash from US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members.

    For companies like Hindalco, the rise in aluminium prices is a boon, especially for its arms Novelis Corporation and Aleris Corporation.

    From a structural point of view, the use of metal in the development of electric vehicles and in other green transition technology is also seen as a long-term positive for the Aditya Birla group firm.

    Investors are of the opinion that the continued rise in aluminium prices abroad will feed into strong earnings for Hindalco and NALCO in the coming quarters.

    At 1.56 pm, shares of Hindalco were up 2.2 percent at Rs 538.1 on the NSE, while those of NALCO were trading higher by 3 percent at Rs 122.8o.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aluminium #Buzzing Stocks #Hindalco Industries Ltd #National Aluminum Company Limited
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 01:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.