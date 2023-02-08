English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Adani stocks make some recovery on bullish trading in 7 of 10 group companies

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Adani group stocks

    Adani group stocks

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Adani group firms traded higher for the second session with stocks of seven of the 10 group companies logging in gains against the backdrop of its decision to prepay $1.10 billion of loans on shares ahead of maturity in 2024.

    Investor sentiment too got a boost from positive statements by some lenders to quell the turbulence in Adani Group firms and earnings reported by the group also helped drive investor confidence.

    Flagship Adani Enterprises rose 13 percent to Rs 2,027 a share ahead of its December quarter earnings due later on February 9. Bloomberg analyst estimates indicate that the company may announce a revenue of Rs 29,245 crore and a net profit of Rs 582.80 crore, with expected EBITDA at Rs 1,952 crore.

    Other gainers included Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd jumped 7 percent, Adani Transmission Ltd 5 percent, Adani Power advanced 5 percent, Adani Wilmar gained 5 percent. Meanwhile, Adani Green lost 1.4 percent, while Adani Total Gas Ltd fell 5 percent, ACC declined 1.6 percent, Ambuja Cement was down 0.01 percent.