2019 Review: Investors' wealth rises by Rs 11 lakh cr; 16 stocks gain more than 100%

Calendar 2019 will go down as the year when economy and market looked in opposite directions, yet investors who stayed with largecaps and quality midcaps made money in a bull market which left a dry spell in the broader markets.

Investors’ wealth rose by more than Rs 11 lakh crore in the year. Investors’ wealth on BSE rose from Rs 144.48 lakh crore, as recorded on December 31, 2018, to Rs 155.53 lakh crore in the corresponding day of this year.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by 14.38 percent, while the Nifty50 rose 12 percent in 2019, outperforming small & midcaps stocks in the same period.

The S&P BSE Midcap index fell little over 3 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index eroded nearly 7 percent in the same period. However, things could take a turn for the broader market in 2020, suggest experts.

“CY19 has seen a broad-based rally across all regions wherein Indian equities underperformed most of the developed markets and few of the emerging markets. The polarisation seen in CY18 continued in CY19 with only a handful of stocks contributing to the returns in Nifty50,” Rusmik Oza, Senior VP (Head of Fundamental Research-PCG), Kotak Securities Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“There has been a clear divide in economy and markets this year that has prevailed in many markets including India. We expect the divide between Indian equities and economy to continue in CY20 because there may not be a quick recovery in the economy but the market may do relatively better on account of strong earnings and favourable tax changes,” he said.

Nearly 20 stocks on the NSE rose more than 100 percent which include names like Adani Green, Mittal Life, Madhav Copper, Sanginita Chemical, Reliance Nippon, Seamec, Aavas Financiers, HDFC AMC, CreditAccess Grameen, among others.

Top Sensex gainers & Losers: