Mahindra tops JD Power tractor service satisfaction ranking

Mahindra has been ranked the highest in tractor customer satisfaction with after-sales service experience, according to a survey by JD Power. Mahindra group firm Swaraj was ranked second followed by John Deere.

The study based on responses from 3,835 tractor owners across 14 states ranked Mahindra the highest in satisfaction in the after-sales service experience with a score of 831 based on a 1000-point scale.

Mahindra Swaraj scored 825 points while John Deere stood third with 822 points, as per the JD Power 2018 India Tractor Customer Service Index (CSI) study.

The study took into consideration eight brands and the industry average for customer satisfaction was at 818 points. The survey was conducted during January-May 2018 and included owners who purchased a new tractor between January 2016 and May 2017.

It noted that offering repair and maintenance service at owner's premises increased customer satisfaction.

"Customer satisfaction with tractor after-sales service is higher (up 28 points on a 1,000-point scale) when owners choose to have their tractor serviced at their own premises, compared to when they would have liked but are not offered this door-step service option by their dealer," the study said.

JD Power Practice Lead, Agriculture and Construction Equipment Yukti Arora said: "While the industry is making consistent efforts to improve customer experience, current service offerings are often seen as inconsistent and disjointed."

Manufacturers and dealers need to shift the focus from transactional sales and service practices to initiatives that meet their customers' unique requirements in the most timely and cost-efficient way, Arora added.

As per the study, western states have the highest proportion of dealerships pro-actively contacting their customers for service.