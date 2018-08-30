App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra tops JD Power tractor service satisfaction ranking

Mahindra Swaraj scored 825 points while John Deere stood third with 822 points, as per the JD Power 2018 India Tractor Customer Service Index (CSI) study.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra has been ranked the highest in tractor customer satisfaction with after-sales service experience, according to a survey by JD Power. Mahindra group firm Swaraj was ranked second followed by John Deere.

The study based on responses from 3,835 tractor owners across 14 states ranked Mahindra the highest in satisfaction in the after-sales service experience with a score of 831 based on a 1000-point scale.

Mahindra Swaraj scored 825 points while John Deere stood third with 822 points, as per the JD Power 2018 India Tractor Customer Service Index (CSI) study.

The study took into consideration eight brands and the industry average for customer satisfaction was at 818 points. The survey was conducted during January-May 2018 and included owners who purchased a new tractor between January 2016 and May 2017.

related news

It noted that offering repair and maintenance service at owner's premises increased customer satisfaction.

"Customer satisfaction with tractor after-sales service is higher (up 28 points on a 1,000-point scale) when owners choose to have their tractor serviced at their own premises, compared to when they would have liked but are not offered this door-step service option by their dealer," the study said.

JD Power Practice Lead, Agriculture and Construction Equipment Yukti Arora said: "While the industry is making consistent efforts to improve customer experience, current service offerings are often seen as inconsistent and disjointed."

Manufacturers and dealers need to shift the focus from transactional sales and service practices to initiatives that meet their customers' unique requirements in the most timely and cost-efficient way, Arora added.

As per the study, western states have the highest proportion of dealerships pro-actively contacting their customers for service.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #JD Power #Mahindra

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.