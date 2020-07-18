Madras High Court restrains Patanjali from using 'Coronil' trademark till July 30

Patanjali's Coronil, which was previously involved in a controversy over its claims to cure Covid-19, has now been restrained from using the trademark Coronil by Madras High Court. This comes after a Chennai-based firm's objection, Deccan Herald reported.

Justice C V Karthikeyan passed an interim order restraining Patanjali from using the name ‘Coronil’ till July 30, the report said, adding that the order was passed on a petition filed by Chennai-based Arudra Engineering Private Limited, which claims it has ownership over the name "Coronil" since 1993.

The company argued that their clients include public sector undertakings like Indian Oil and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The company, Arudra Engineering, produced sales bills to strengthen their claim that the name "Coronil" had been in use for over three decades, the report said.

"Currently, our right over the trademark is valid till 2027," the company said in its petition.

Patanjali had launched Coronil on June 24, and it was prepared under the guidance of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna. "We never said the medicine (Coronil) can cure or control corona. We said we had made medicines and used them in a clinical trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it," Balkrishna told news agency ANI on July 1.