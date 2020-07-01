Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali can't sell Coronil with claims of curing COVID-19: AYUSH Ministry

The AYUSH ministry on July 1 said Patanjali Ayurved will not be able to sell its medicine with claims of curing COVID-19. Patanjali had launched Coronil on June 24, and it was prepared under the guidance of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

The company had unveiled the drug with claims that Coronil had cured COVID-19 patients, who participated in the trial, within a week. It said the trial was conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Patanjali said in a statement on July 1 that it had shared its clinical trial documents on Coronil with the AYUSH ministry and 'now there is no difference of opinion between Ayush Ministry and Patanjali.'

"As per the AYUSH ministry, Patanjali is allowed to manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil Tablet, Divya Swasari Vati and Divya Anu Taila across India, as per the manufacturing licences granted by State Licencing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani services, Govt of Uttarakhand," the release stated.

While Uttarakhand's Ayurveda department said Patanjali was permitted to manufacture an immunity booster and not a cure for COVID-19, AYUSH Ministry in an email to the Uttarakhand Licencing Authority said the package must not mention 'cure of COVID-19', reported News18.

“It may be ensured that on the package and label displayed on the medicines (Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya Shwashari Vati), no claim for the cure of Covid-19 should be mentioned,” said the drug policy section of the AYUSH ministry in an email to the Uttarakhand Licencing Authority.

The email further said the advertisement and the publicity of the drugs should be ensured in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies.

Patanjali, in its reply, asserted that it had neither claimed to treat the COVID-19 nor had it printed any symbolic photograph of the virus on the label of the medicine. “Upon inspection, our team found that Coronil label carries a symbolic photo of the virus. We have asked Patanjali to remove any graphic or such claim,” said YS Rawat, state drug licence official.

Balkrishna, too, on Tuesday said the company never claimed its medicine, Coronil, "can cure or control corona". "We never told the medicine (Coronil) can cure or control corona. We said we had made medicines and used them in a clinical trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it," Balkrishna told news agency ANI.