MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Lucas TVS signs pact with 24M to build one of India’s first giga factories

The company will use its partner’s cheaper technology to build a range of products for e-mobility, stationary energy storage and lead acid battery replacement

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
A Tesla Gigafactory (Source: ShutterStock)

A Tesla Gigafactory (Source: ShutterStock)

Lucas TVS, an automotive component maker, has signed a licence and services agreement with 24M Technologies of the US to build a factory in India to make products for the energy storage, electric mobility and lead acid battery replacement markets.

24M, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery technologies.

The plant, which will come up near Chennai, will be one of the first giga factories in India. It will use 24M’s SemiSolid platform technology.

A giga factory, a term said to be coined by Elon Musk, refers to a plant that produces batteries for electric vehicles on a gigantic scale.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about Gigafactories

Close

Related stories

The plant near Chennai is expected to start production in the second half of 2023. Its capacity will be increased to a globally competitive scale of 10 GWh in two stages. Lucas TVS plans to build additional such plants across the country.

24M’s SemiSolid platform, according to a company release, enables the production of a thicker electrode, increasing energy density and reducing materials cost. It reportedly offers a significantly simpler process flow, reducing capital costs substantially.

Lucas TVS plans to build products using different chemistries, in Pouch and Prismatic cell formats, with high energy density. It will also offer complete battery solutions.

“Lucas TVS believes in investing in the next-generation technologies, which is why we chose to partner with 24M,” TK Balaji, chairman of Lucas TVS, said in the statement.

Also Read: Reliance to build 4 giga factories, invest Rs 60,000 crore in green initiatives over 3 years: Mukesh Ambani

There was no mention of the investment being made in the project.

Lucas TVS produces components including starter motors, alternators, automotive motors and EV traction motors as well as controllers and sensors.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto component #Giga Factories #gigafactories #TVS Lucas
first published: Sep 2, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.