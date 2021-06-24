MARKET NEWS

RIL AGM 2021 | Reliance to build 4 giga factories, invest Rs 60,000 crore in green initiatives over 3 years: Mukesh Ambani

Giga factories will manufacture and fully integrate all the critical components of the "new energy ecosystem", Mukesh Ambani said.

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani, chairman, RIL

At the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited on June 24, company's chairperson Mukesh Ambani announced they would be building four giga factories as part of the environment-friendly initiatives.

Reliance would also be investing Rs 60,000 crore towards the green initiatives over the next three years, he told shareholders in a virtual address.

"Our Jamnagar complex will provide infrastructure and utilities to manufacture ancillary material and equipment needed to support these Giga factories so that all critical materials are available in time. We will also support independent manufacturers with right capabilities to be part of this nationwide ecosystem," Ambani said.

Reliance would further invest an additional Rs 15,000 crore in value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream, he added.

Close

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
first published: Jun 24, 2021 03:08 pm

